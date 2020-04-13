Load JavaScript based on user language

Hello there ! hope you’re doing well.

I’m using a JS plugin to translate pages of my website.

The script translates pages onload to french, what I want is for the script to translate based on the country, more specifically, I want the script to be able to translate to French for users from France and to English for all other users. I’ve seen a good post on SO about using navigator.languages using the following code:

var userLang = navigator.language || navigator.userLanguage; alert ("The language is: " + userLang); </script>

Instead of firing an alert with the user language, I need it to load javascript files if the user’s language is French or visiting from France.

I hope I can get some help.

Thanks !