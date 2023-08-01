Listing the websites a host hosts

Years ago there were sites that would (attempt to) list all the sites hosted by a specific host. Is that still possible? I tried searching but Google returns nothing relevant.

I forget what the definition of a host was. Perhaps it was actually an IP address. Listing all websites hosted by GoDaddy would certainly be impractical even if it is possible.

The use case for me is, I have a VM hosting a few of my domains and I am wondering if anyone can use one domain’s website to determine what other websites I am hosting in the VM.