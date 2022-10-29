Listing files in a directory

I am trying to list files in a directory I names jss by putting an index.php script in the same folder.

Unfortunately, I have not been able to succeed in doing this but got the error messages shared below after the main script used.

Any help will be appreciated.

Here is the script I used:

jss

?>

Here is the error I got:

Warning : Undefined array key “submit digitallib/classnotes/jss/” in C:\xampp\htdocs\digitallib\classnotes\jss\index.php on line 2

Warning : opendir(digitallib/classnotes/jss/): The system cannot find the path specifi (code: 3) in C:\xampp\htdocs\digitallib\classnotes\jss\index.php on line 13

Warning : opendir(digitallib/classnotes/jss/): Failed to open directory: No such file or directory in C:\xampp\htdocs\digitallib\classnotes\jss\index.php on line 13

Fatal error : Uncaught TypeError: readdir(): Argument #1 ($dir_handle) must be of type resource or null, bool given in C:\xampp\htdocs\digitallib\classnotes\jss\index.php:15 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\digitallib\classnotes\jss\index.php(15): readdir(false) #1 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\digitallib\classnotes\jss\index.php on line 15