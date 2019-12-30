List your FORUMS site here

#1672

first off got to say nice forum you have here

i aso have a forum and im looking for mods to help me run the staff by getting new members and also user to help post new topics here is my site
[URL=“http://www.djmorley.com/forum/”]
http://www.djmorley.com/forum/

also if you like to get more users to your own site then also join here

http://www.djmorley.com/forum/toplist.php its helps get traffic to your forum ect

im also happy to help anyone els out on there sites and well as in return for helping me

thanks

#1673

Mine is General Discussion & Chat forum, www.offwalk.com.

Common platform for relaxation space to online community for debate, discussion, views exchange and instant and spontaneous comments, with your new found friends, real fun with friends.

Having VBulleting software with good themes, covering most of the interesting topics. Also organizes the cash prize contest.

G!

#1674

I have a forum for college athletic recruits http://www.athlecation.com/phpBB3/

just using a phpbb tomplate for now to see if there is any demand for it

#1675

You are right!
That is why we are here to discuss!

#1676

Study Abroad Guidance

AbroadPoint.com. A Social Networking Website proudly provides guidance, assistance about Study Abroad, Education Abroad, immigration, and career counselling to Students, Advisors, Educational Agents, Career Counsellors, Universities and Colleges.

#1677

Our new forum

http://www.cclogic.com/forum/forum.php

latest vbulletin release…

#1678

My Webmaster Forum

There was really no promotion used to get the forum where it is today apart from a good number of links through my site going to the forum. At the end of the day I added the forums to a site that already had a good amount of traffic and is already out there. Therefore this helped to get the forum where it is today, and as always the mods and I have posted in the forum, which helped to make it look active when it was new.

This forum is now a big part of the AffiliateSeeking site and will stay as long as the site stays online, which will be for many more years to come.

#1679

http://www.webcosmoforums.com/
2 year old webmaster forum with 124k posts.

#1680

http://www.stereokiller.com/boards

i wrote the software myself. coldfusion/sql backend, a whole ton of jquery/ajax.

#1681

Started up a new fashion related forum/social network

http://www.fashionlish.com/forum/

#1682

I’ve been trying to build a community for graffiti artists to gather. Right now most of my members are coming from word of mouth and a small amount from my sites myspace page.

my sites called http://aerosolicons.com/

#1683

http://www.hydrocanna.com/

#1684

I have two forums. One is a political forum which has over half a million posts. The other is a gambling forum.

www.politicsandcurrentaffairs.co.uk

#1685

hi friends i have created a new forum please visit and join it http://prep101mcatcourse.forummotion.com/
i will try to provide best discussion with less restrictions

#1686

Check http://prep101mcat.forummotion.com

#1687

My forum is http://universalhealthforum.com/.
Health forum to discuss about your health related questions.

#1688

I am operating this webmaster forum! Thanks

#1689

mostly webmasters get tired after a few moths
usually many of webmasters start community/forum when they see success to big forums like sitepoint and later on get tired if one webmaster get tired two webmasters plan to launch community so 50% increment but some time decrement went to more then 100%

i started my own community forum later on sold and the new owner run it for just few months and domain get dropped then as now i am checking it got dropped twice lolz

however later on i started a community for freelancers but get tired and change it to job board here is the link to it www.desklancer.com

#1690

I started my new Project 2 month ago:

The Idea behind AdSenseExperts.com

AdSenseExperts.com was founded to give advanced Adsense Publishers a platform to
talk about new Ideas and strategies to increase revenue. In nearly all webmaster forums
that are dedicated to Google AdSense you will find an endless number of threads with
Newbie questions. To find more advanced information on Adsense however requires you
to read hundrets of those Newbie threads. AdSenseExperts.com tries to change that.
We are trying to create a Network of advanced and successful AdSense Publishers.
We also offer a safe haven for very advanced and successful Publishers that is closed for the public.

To keep the forum free from AdSense Beginners everyone who wants to register has to pass a questionnaire.

Are you leaving AdSense money on the table? Go find out: AdSenseExperts.com

#1691