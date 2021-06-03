List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

It looks as though certain meta tags are expected and frequently they are not declared which produces errors.
At the moment I’m busy with with another project and had to validate URLs and surprised after a lengthy search I could not find an easy solution. The solution I liked for validating URLs, online images, etc:
<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$url = 'https://thoughfuldigitalworld.000webhostapp.com';
echo '$url ==> ' .$url;
if( validateUrl($url) ) :
if(0) :
$aTmp = get_headers($url);
echo '<pre> get_headers($url) ==> '; print_r($aTmp); echo '</pre>';
endif;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($url);
# echo '<pre> get_meta_tags($url) ==> '; var_dump($aTags);
if($aTags) :
echo getMetaTags($aTags);
else:
echo 'Yes we have no $aTags[]';
endif;
else:
echo '<br><br> Invalid URL ???';
endif;
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function validateUrl( string $url = 'https://sitepoint.com' )
: bool
{
$result = FALSE;
if ($url == NULL)
{
return $false;
}
$ch = curl_init($url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, 5);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT, 5);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$data = curl_exec($ch);
$httpcode = curl_getinfo($ch, CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE);
curl_close($ch);
$result = ($httpcode >= 200 && $httpcode < 400) ? true : false;
return $result;
}
//======================================
function getMetaTags( array $aTags=[] )
: string
{
$result = '';
$result .= '<hr> <table style="text-align: left;">';
$result .= '<tr style="background-color: #ddd;"><th> Meta tag </th> <th> String </th> </tr>';
foreach($aTags as $meta => $string)
{
$result .=
'<tr><td> <b>'
. $meta
.'</b> </td> <td>'
. ' '. $string
.'</td> </tr>'
;
}
$result .= '</table> <hr>';
return $result;
}