Link only available for top half of image

The web script I’m using has a header image.I’m trying to make the image into a link like so:

<div class="pt_featured_video"> <div class="thumbnail_holder"> <a href="https://.....com/page1"><img src="/images/header.png"></a> </div> </div>

However, only the top half of the image appears to be clickable.

Maybe it has to do with the script’s css. I searched "thumbnail_holder’, in the style.css file and I see this:

.pt_featured_video .thumbnail_holder { position: relative; display: flex; width: 100%; height: 0; box-sizing: border-box; overflow: hidden; min-height: 500px; max-height: 500px; } .pt_featured_video .thumbnail_holder img { width: 100%; height: auto; position: absolute; top: 50%; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 50%; display: block; margin: 0; opacity: 1; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); max-width: 100%; border-radius: 2px; min-width: 100%; min-height: 100%; transition: transform 0.5s ease; } .pt_featured_video .thumbnail_holder:after { content: ""; position: absolute; right: 0; bottom: 0; width: 100%; height: 70%; opacity: .8; background-image: linear-gradient(180deg, transparent, #000); transition: opacity .4s; }

Would anything in the css prevent the full image from being clickable?

Or can you provide another solution/idea