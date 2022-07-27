Help with skipping 'Log-in' requirement

The web script I’m trying to modify requires visitor to log-in to see the displayed image. I’d like just to allow anyone who visits this dynamic page to see the displayed video thumbnail, but can’t figure it out. Here is partial code:

<div class="top-video video-player-page"> <div class="row"> <div id="background" class="hidden"></div> <div class="col-md-8 player-video" style="margin-top: 0 !important"> <?php if (($pt->config->require_login == 'off' && IS_LOGGED) || $pt->config->require_login == 'off') { ?> ................... ................... ................... <?php }else{ ?> <div class="video-processing"> <img src="{{THUMBNAIL}}" alt="" style="width: 100%;"> <div> <h5> <a href='{{PLEASE_LOGIN_LINK}}'><?php echo $lang_array['please_login']; ?></a> </h5>

When I right-click that img src line to ‘inspect’ in Elements I see the full image link and see the image when I hover it. So, the image is there, it’s just not displaying on the page.

Any suggesstions on how to display the thumbnail is appreciated.