Help with skipping 'Log-in' requirement

HTML & CSS
The web script I’m trying to modify requires visitor to log-in to see the displayed image. I’d like just to allow anyone who visits this dynamic page to see the displayed video thumbnail, but can’t figure it out. Here is partial code:

<div class="top-video video-player-page">
   <div class="row">
      <div id="background" class="hidden"></div>
      <div class="col-md-8 player-video" style="margin-top: 0 !important">
         <?php if (($pt->config->require_login == 'off' && IS_LOGGED) || $pt->config->require_login == 'off') { ?>

...................
...................
...................

   <?php }else{ ?>
      <div class="video-processing">
         <img src="{{THUMBNAIL}}" alt="" style="width: 100%;">
         <div>
            <h5>
               <a href='{{PLEASE_LOGIN_LINK}}'><?php echo $lang_array['please_login']; ?></a>
            </h5>

When I right-click that img src line to ‘inspect’ in Elements I see the full image link and see the image when I hover it. So, the image is there, it’s just not displaying on the page.

Any suggesstions on how to display the thumbnail is appreciated.