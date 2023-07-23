Let's see, who can tell why adsense is not getting approved in this website

The site does not make a lot of sense. The LTML tag has a language attribute set to en=US , but although article titles and categories are in English, the actual content, the article bodies are in Hindi. This will make the side appear very thin on content, if there is very little written in the language it declares to be in.

Another issue is that the theme and categories of the site don’t seem to relate to the nature of the content.

On the face it looks like it should be a news site, with categories like Global News, Travel Guides, Fashion and Gadgets. But none of the stories appear to relate in any way to news or these categories.

Also there appears to be links to the same stories over and over again, with them repeated in different (unrelated) categories.

Overall I doubt the site meets the quality standards for adsense approval.