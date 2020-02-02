Learning CLI in Mac

I am learning how to use Gatsby by following these instructions: https://www.gatsbyjs.org/tutorial/part-zero/

But I’m getting stuck with some CLI terminology

Typically when you open Mac Terminal you see something like this:

computer name: ~ user name$ and a flashing curser that is waiting for input.

I am in the Gatsby instructions at: Set default Node.js version. In that section they show this example:



The typical input format has changed to a simple: > .

What does that mean and how do you get to it?

Thanks