LazyLoad and validator issues

I enabled LazyLoad with the WP Rocket plugin.
There were errors in the validator.
I contacted the plugin support, they said that the errors are not critical.
Is there a way to remove these errors?
Screenshot of validator results:
I enabled LazyLoad with the WP Rocket plugin.
There were errors in the validator.
I contacted the plugin support, they said that the errors are not critical.
Is there a way to remove these errors?
Screenshot of validator results:
I’m fairly certain that if you get rid of the errors the plugin won’t work anymore. The whole premise of the plugin appears to be that the current script type isn’t recognized by browsers so the plugin can defer running it by swapping the type at the right moment.
if you set the type correct from the start any benefit from the plugin is gone and you might as well disable it.