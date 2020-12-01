lastID without WHILE

In the first example, you only prepared the query, you didn’t execute it, that’s why it didn’t work. Nothing to do with the WHILE loop. You could edit the second code like this (and change it to use the correct column name)

$stmt=$dbc-> query ('SELECT lime FROM log ORDER BY lN DESC LIMIT 1'); $row = $stmt ->fetch(); $lastID=$row['lime']; // you only retrieve lime, so you can't then use id echo $lastID;

Or, you could do this:

$stmt=$dbc-> query ('SELECT lime FROM log ORDER BY lN DESC LIMIT 1'); $lastID = $stmt ->fetchColumn(); echo $lastID;

Or if you edit the first code like this

$stmt=$dbc-> prepare ('SELECT id FROM myTble ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1'); $stmt->execute(); // add this line, to execute the query you prepared ^ $row=$stmt->fetch(); echo $row['id'];

If you’re just doing this to get the new ID after you’ve inserted a new row, there are better ways to do it.