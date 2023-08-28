Last insert id with two child table in php mysql

i have three mysql table iap3, iap4 and iap5. Iap3 is parents where as iap4 and iap 5 both child table with multiple records against one parents record. I have one php form as shown below. the problem which i am facing is that I generated last insert id from parent table (iap3) and want to insert it against every record in child table in both table (iap4 and iap5). but the problem which I am getting is that it successfully entered last id for both child (Iap4 and Iap5) and also show all child entries of iap4 table but its only stored first record in iap5 table rather than all the entered one

<form method="POST" action="invoice.php" > <div class="card-body"> /* IAP3 table associated form fields */ <label>MR No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mrno" id= "mrno" value="<?php echo $number1; ?>" class="form-control" Required> <label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name1" id= "name1" class="form-control" Required> /* IAP4 table associated form fields */ <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Scode</th> <th width="10%"><center>Docname</th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th></tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><input type="text" class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id = "hhh"></td> <td><input type="text" class="docname form-control text-end" name="docname[]" id = "hhh1"></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> **/* IAP5 table associated form fields */** <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="40%"><center>scode1</th> <th width="40%"><center>docname1</th> <th width="40%"><center>Action</th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd1()">Add Item</button> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody1"> <tr id="TRow1" class="d-none"> <td><input type="text" class="scode1 form-control text-end" name="scode1[]" id = "scode1" ></td> <td><input type = "text" class="form-control text-end" name="docname1[]" id="docname1" Required> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr></tbody></table></div> </div></div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label></div></div> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"><center> <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm"> </form> </body> </html> <script type="text/javascript"> function GetPrint() { /*For Print*/ window.print(); } function BtnAdd() { /*Add Button*/ var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ; $(v).find("input").val(''); $(v).find("input").autocomplete({ source: 'backend-script.php' }); $(v).removeClass("d-none"); $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1); } function BtnDel(v) { /*Delete Button*/ $(v).parent().parent().remove(); GetTotal(); $("#TBody").find("tr").each( function(index) { $(this).find("th").first().html(index); } ); } function BtnAdd1() { /*Add Button*/ var v = $("#TRow1").clone().appendTo("#TBody1") ; $(v).find("input").val(''); $(v).find("input").autocomplete({ source: 'backend-script.php' }); $(v).removeClass("d-none"); $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1); } function BtnDel(v) { /*Delete Button*/ $(v).parent().parent().remove(); GetTotal(); $("#TBody1").find("tr").each( function(index) { $(this).find("th").first().html(index); } ); } </script> here is invoice .php the <?php if(isset($_POST['submit'])) { // getting all values from the HTML form $mrno = $_POST['mrno']; $name1 = $_POST['name1']; $scode = $_POST['scode']; $docname = $_POST['docname']; $scode1 = $_POST['scode1']; $docname1 = $_POST['docname1']; } // database details $host = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "hmis"; // creating a connection $con = mysqli_connect($host, $username, $password, $dbname); // to ensure that the connection is made if (!$con) { die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error()); } // using sql to create a data entry query $sqlInsert = "INSERT INTO iap3 (mrno, name1) VALUES ('$mrno', '$name1')"; $rs = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsert); $last_id = mysqli_insert_id($con); for ($i = 0; $i < count($scode); $i++) { $sqlInsertItem = " INSERT INTO iap4(pid, scode, docname) VALUES (' $last_id', '$scode[$i]', '$docname[$i]')"; $rs1 = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsertItem); } for ($i = 0; $i < count($scode1); $i++) { $sqlInsertItem = " INSERT INTO iap5(pid1, scode1, docname1) VALUES (' $last_id', '$scode1[$i]', '$docname1[$i]')"; $rs1 = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsertItem); } // close connection mysqli_close($con); ?>