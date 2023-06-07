Largest max-width for a container

Hi there,
I am using Bootstrap which is using a max-width for it’s largest container of 1200px. However, I have seen other websites appear larger than this, so wondered if this is a good idea to increase this, or is 1200 an ideal width? If I can go bigger, what would be the ideal max-width?
Any suggestions would be great, thanks!
Depends on your content.
If it’s all text, then I would recommend against going overly wide. Optimal letters per line is roughly 50-60 (source).
If you have other media and not just text, you can choose to go wider. Again, all depends on your content and your design.
That would depend upon the size of the client screens you expect and the nature of your page design.
A block of text can start to look odd if it is too wide, as it decreases in height. But perhaps you have multiple columns of text, or perhaps it’s a page of tiled images, that may look fine in a wide container. Who knows?
Thanks for the reply.
It is a mixture of text and images. There won’t be any sections where text would go full width from left to right,