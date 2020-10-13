Laravel - How to post data variables from 2 separate livewire components to a single blade file for CRUD functionality?

Hey peeps, I wanted to post the variables initiated in the MenuItemList.php and SubCategoryList.php located in the App/Http/Livewire directory to a single blade file i.e. menu-item.blade.php . So I can further use the CRUD functionality for the above said tables i.e. menu-items and sub-categories from a single view, i.e. menu-item.blade.php .

When I run it through the different routes with separate views, it works flawlessly, but as soon as I try to combine them into one and try to view it all, in a single blade file, it gives me all sort of errors. Here is my source code. Please help me. Thanks already!

App\Models\MenuItem.php

<?php namespace App\Models; use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Factories\HasFactory; use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model; //Post //MasterMenu class MenuItem extends Model { use HasFactory; protected $table = "menu_items"; protected $fillable = ['sub_category_id', 'item_name', 'item_description']; }

App\Http\Livewire\MenuItemList.php

<?php namespace App\Http\Livewire; use Livewire\Component; use Livewire\WithPagination; use App\Models\MenuItem; class MenuItemList extends Component { use WithPagination; public $search; public $itemId,$sub_category_id,$item_name,$item_description; public $isOpen = 0; public function render() { $searchParams = '%'.$this->search.'%'; return view('livewire.menu-item', [ 'menuitemlist' => MenuItem::where('item_name','like', $searchParams)->latest()->paginate(5) ]); } public function showModal() { $this->isOpen = true; } public function hideModal() { $this->isOpen = false; } public function store(){ $this->validate( [ 'sub_category_id' => 'required', 'item_name' => 'required', ] ); MenuItem::updateOrCreate(['id' => $this->itemId], [ 'sub_category_id' => $this->sub_category_id, 'item_name' => $this->item_name, 'item_description' => $this->item_description ]); $this->hideModal(); session()->flash('info', $this->itemId ? 'Post Update Successfully' : 'Post Created Successfully' ); $this->itemId = ''; $this->sub_category_id = ''; $this->item_name = ''; $this->item_description = ''; } public function edit($id){ $menuitem = MenuItem::findOrFail($id); $this->itemId = $id; $this->sub_category_id = $menuitem->sub_category_id; $this->item_name = $menuitem->item_name; $this->item_description = $menuitem->item_description; $this->showModal(); } public function delete($id){ MenuItem::find($id)->delete(); session()->flash('delete','Post Successfully Deleted'); } }

App\Models\SubCategory.php

<?php namespace App\Models; use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Factories\HasFactory; use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model; class SubCategory extends Model { use HasFactory; protected $table = "sub_categories"; protected $fillable = ['category_id', 'sub_category_name']; }

App\Http\Livewire\SubCategoryList.php

<?php namespace App\Http\Livewire; use Livewire\Component; use Livewire\WithPagination; use App\Models\SubCategory; class SubCategoryList extends Component { use WithPagination; public $search; public $itemId,$category_id,$sub_category_name; public $isOpen = 0; public function render() { $searchParams = '%'.$this->search.'%'; return view('livewire.sub-category', [ 'subcategorylist' => SubCategory::where('sub_category_name','like', $searchParams)->latest()->paginate(5) ]); } public function showModal() { $this->isOpen = true; } public function hideModal() { $this->isOpen = false; } public function store(){ $this->validate( [ 'category_id' => 'required', 'sub_category_name' => 'required', ] ); SubCategory::updateOrCreate(['id' => $this->itemId], [ 'category_id' => $this->category_id, 'sub_category_name' => $this->sub_category_name ]); $this->hideModal(); session()->flash('info', $this->itemId ? 'Post Update Successfully' : 'Post Created Successfully' ); $this->itemId = ''; $this->category_id = ''; $this->sub_category_name = ''; } public function edit($id){ $subcategory = SubCategory::findOrFail($id); $this->itemId = $id; $this->category_id = $subcategory->category_id; $this->sub_category_name = $subcategory->sub_category_name; $this->showModal(); } public function delete($id){ SubCategory::find($id)->delete(); session()->flash('delete','Post Successfully Deleted'); } }

Routes\Web.php