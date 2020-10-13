Laravel - How to post data variables from 2 separate livewire components to a single blade file for CRUD functionality?

Hey peeps, I wanted to post the variables initiated in the
MenuItemList.php and
SubCategoryList.php located in the App/Http/Livewire directory to a single blade file i.e.
menu-item.blade.php . So I can further use the CRUD functionality for the above said tables i.e.
menu-items and
sub-categories from a single view, i.e.
menu-item.blade.php .
When I run it through the different routes with separate views, it works flawlessly, but as soon as I try to combine them into one and try to view it all, in a single blade file, it gives me all sort of errors. Here is my source code. Please help me. Thanks already!
App\Models\MenuItem.php
<?php
namespace App\Models;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Factories\HasFactory;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
//Post
//MasterMenu
class MenuItem extends Model
{
use HasFactory;
protected $table = "menu_items";
protected $fillable = ['sub_category_id', 'item_name', 'item_description'];
}
App\Http\Livewire\MenuItemList.php
<?php
namespace App\Http\Livewire;
use Livewire\Component;
use Livewire\WithPagination;
use App\Models\MenuItem;
class MenuItemList extends Component
{
use WithPagination;
public $search;
public $itemId,$sub_category_id,$item_name,$item_description;
public $isOpen = 0;
public function render()
{
$searchParams = '%'.$this->search.'%';
return view('livewire.menu-item', [
'menuitemlist' => MenuItem::where('item_name','like', $searchParams)->latest()->paginate(5)
]);
}
public function showModal() {
$this->isOpen = true;
}
public function hideModal() {
$this->isOpen = false;
}
public function store(){
$this->validate(
[
'sub_category_id' => 'required',
'item_name' => 'required',
]
);
MenuItem::updateOrCreate(['id' => $this->itemId], [
'sub_category_id' => $this->sub_category_id,
'item_name' => $this->item_name,
'item_description' => $this->item_description
]);
$this->hideModal();
session()->flash('info', $this->itemId ? 'Post Update Successfully' : 'Post Created Successfully' );
$this->itemId = '';
$this->sub_category_id = '';
$this->item_name = '';
$this->item_description = '';
}
public function edit($id){
$menuitem = MenuItem::findOrFail($id);
$this->itemId = $id;
$this->sub_category_id = $menuitem->sub_category_id;
$this->item_name = $menuitem->item_name;
$this->item_description = $menuitem->item_description;
$this->showModal();
}
public function delete($id){
MenuItem::find($id)->delete();
session()->flash('delete','Post Successfully Deleted');
}
}
App\Models\SubCategory.php
<?php
namespace App\Models;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Factories\HasFactory;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
class SubCategory extends Model
{
use HasFactory;
protected $table = "sub_categories";
protected $fillable = ['category_id', 'sub_category_name'];
}
App\Http\Livewire\SubCategoryList.php
<?php
namespace App\Http\Livewire;
use Livewire\Component;
use Livewire\WithPagination;
use App\Models\SubCategory;
class SubCategoryList extends Component
{
use WithPagination;
public $search;
public $itemId,$category_id,$sub_category_name;
public $isOpen = 0;
public function render()
{
$searchParams = '%'.$this->search.'%';
return view('livewire.sub-category', [
'subcategorylist' => SubCategory::where('sub_category_name','like', $searchParams)->latest()->paginate(5)
]);
}
public function showModal() {
$this->isOpen = true;
}
public function hideModal() {
$this->isOpen = false;
}
public function store(){
$this->validate(
[
'category_id' => 'required',
'sub_category_name' => 'required',
]
);
SubCategory::updateOrCreate(['id' => $this->itemId], [
'category_id' => $this->category_id,
'sub_category_name' => $this->sub_category_name
]);
$this->hideModal();
session()->flash('info', $this->itemId ? 'Post Update Successfully' : 'Post Created Successfully' );
$this->itemId = '';
$this->category_id = '';
$this->sub_category_name = '';
}
public function edit($id){
$subcategory = SubCategory::findOrFail($id);
$this->itemId = $id;
$this->category_id = $subcategory->category_id;
$this->sub_category_name = $subcategory->sub_category_name;
$this->showModal();
}
public function delete($id){
SubCategory::find($id)->delete();
session()->flash('delete','Post Successfully Deleted');
}
}
Routes\Web.php
<?php
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Route;
use App\Http\Livewire\MenuItemList;
use App\Http\Livewire\SubCategoryList;
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Web Routes
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| Here is where you can register web routes for your application. These
| routes are loaded by the RouteServiceProvider within a group which
| contains the "web" middleware group. Now create something great!
|
*/
Route::get('/', function () {
return view('welcome');
});
Route::get('/menu-item', MenuItemlist::class);
Route::get('/sub-category', SubCategorylist::class);
Route::middleware(['auth:sanctum', 'verified'])->get('/dashboard', function () {
return view('dashboard');
})->name('dashboard');