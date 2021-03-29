Laravel and Database OOP

Schema::create('activation_codes', function (Blueprint $table) {
$table->id();
$table->integer('user_id')->unsigned()->index();
$table->string('code');
$table->timestamps();
$table->foreign('user_id')->references('id')->on('users')->onDelete('cascade');
});
This is a schema from a Laravel file. While I understand most of the things, but I have a few questions:
- What does
unsigned()part does here?
- I am also not sure how should I grasp this concept →
$table->string('code');There are various kinds of string type. What is it exactly doing?
- I find this part also very complicated →
$table->foreign('user_id')->references('id')->on('users')->onDelete('cascade');