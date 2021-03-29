Laravel and Database OOP

Schema::create('activation_codes', function (Blueprint $table) {
    $table->id();
    $table->integer('user_id')->unsigned()->index();
    $table->string('code');
    $table->timestamps();
    $table->foreign('user_id')->references('id')->on('users')->onDelete('cascade');
});

This is a schema from a Laravel file. While I understand most of the things, but I have a few questions:

  1. What does unsigned() part does here?
  2. I am also not sure how should I grasp this concept → $table->string('code'); There are various kinds of string type. What is it exactly doing?
  3. I find this part also very complicated → $table->foreign('user_id')->references('id')->on('users')->onDelete('cascade');
  1. That means id >= 0.

  2. table.user_id is foreign key, referenced to primary key of another table users.id. That means users related to table as one-to-many (1:N). And by deleting of some record from users all related records from table will be also deleted.