Laravel 8 image upload: Best practices for storing and editing image files?

I need assistance to more understand the concept so I can become a better developer. I want to learn how to refactor the code and erase all duplications.

What’s the best practices for image uploads? Renaming them correctly?

I have a block of code that handles two attachments: LFImage & handoverStatement

if( $request->hasFile('LFImage') ) { $destination = public_path('app/lostFound/lostItems' . $lostFound->LFImage); if( File::exists($destination) ) { File::delete($destination); } $file = $request->file('LFImage'); $extension = $file->getClientOriginalExtension(); $filename = $lostFound->LFNumber . '-' . $lostFound->lostItem . '.' . $extension; $file->move('app/lostFound/lostItems', $filename); $lostFound->LFImage = $filename; } if( $request->hasFile('handoverStatement') ) { $destination = public_path('app/lostFound/handoverStatements' . $lostFound->handoverStatement); if( File::exists($destination) ) { File::delete($destination); } $file = $request->file('handoverStatement'); $extension = $file->getClientOriginalExtension(); $filename = $lostFound->lostItem . '-' . $lostFound->LFNumber . '.' . $extension; $file->move('app/lostFound/handoverStatements', $filename); $lostFound->handoverStatement = $filename; }

They’re exactly the same except with the upload directory.

How can I make it as a one code block across the entire application with changeable file name and location depending on the form?

Some file names require random strings, how can I “Edit” the random string to the file that was uploaded?