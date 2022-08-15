Laravel 8 image upload: Best practices for storing and editing image files?

I need assistance to more understand the concept so I can become a better developer. I want to learn how to refactor the code and erase all duplications.
What’s the best practices for image uploads? Renaming them correctly?
I have a block of code that handles two attachments:
LFImage &
handoverStatement
if( $request->hasFile('LFImage') ) {
$destination = public_path('app/lostFound/lostItems' . $lostFound->LFImage);
if( File::exists($destination) )
{
File::delete($destination);
}
$file = $request->file('LFImage');
$extension = $file->getClientOriginalExtension();
$filename = $lostFound->LFNumber . '-' . $lostFound->lostItem . '.' . $extension;
$file->move('app/lostFound/lostItems', $filename);
$lostFound->LFImage = $filename;
}
if( $request->hasFile('handoverStatement') ) {
$destination = public_path('app/lostFound/handoverStatements' . $lostFound->handoverStatement);
if( File::exists($destination) )
{
File::delete($destination);
}
$file = $request->file('handoverStatement');
$extension = $file->getClientOriginalExtension();
$filename = $lostFound->lostItem . '-' . $lostFound->LFNumber . '.' . $extension;
$file->move('app/lostFound/handoverStatements', $filename);
$lostFound->handoverStatement = $filename;
}
They’re exactly the same except with the upload directory.
How can I make it as a one code block across the entire application with changeable file name and location depending on the form?
Some file names require random strings, how can I “Edit” the random string to the file that was uploaded?