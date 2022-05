I have Wordpress installed on Laragon server where I develop sites locally and then move them to webhost.

How can I share a link to my Laragon Wordpress project permanently say if I need to post it for questions here on SitePoint forum? I tried Ngrok but the URL produced by Ngrok changes every time Ngrok is restarted (I previously registered a free account and authorized it with token but it didn’t help and the URl seems to change or expire).