Laptop camera turns on automatically when page opens

JavaScript
1

I have this code turns camera on once the page is opened. Is there a way where I can open the page, but have to click a button to turn the camera on, rather than the camera automatically opening?

I appreciate your help.

<style>
    #video {
  border: 1px solid black;
  box-shadow: 2px 2px 3px black;
  width: 320px;
  height: 240px;
}

#photo {
  border: 1px solid black;
  box-shadow: 2px 2px 3px black;
  width: 320px;
  height: 240px;
}

#canvas {
  display: none;
}

.camera {
  width: 340px;
  display: inline-block;
}

.output {
  width: 340px;
  display: inline-block;
  vertical-align: top;
}

#startbutton {
  display: block;
  position: relative;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  bottom: 32px;
  background-color: rgb(0 150 0 / 50%);
  border: 1px solid rgb(255 255 255 / 70%);
  box-shadow: 0px 0px 1px 2px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
  font-size: 14px;
  font-family: "Lucida Grande", "Arial", sans-serif;
  color: rgb(255 255 255 / 100%);
}

.contentarea {
  font-size: 16px;
  font-family: "Lucida Grande", "Arial", sans-serif;
  width: 760px;
}
</style>

<script>
    (() => {
  // The width and height of the captured photo. We will set the
  // width to the value defined here, but the height will be
  // calculated based on the aspect ratio of the input stream.

  const width = 320; // We will scale the photo width to this
  let height = 0; // This will be computed based on the input stream

  // |streaming| indicates whether or not we're currently streaming
  // video from the camera. Obviously, we start at false.

  let streaming = false;

  // The various HTML elements we need to configure or control. These
  // will be set by the startup() function.

  let video = null;
  let canvas = null;
  let photo = null;
  let startbutton = null;

  function showViewLiveResultButton() {
    if (window.self !== window.top) {
      // Ensure that if our document is in a frame, we get the user
      // to first open it in its own tab or window. Otherwise, it
      // won't be able to request permission for camera access.
      document.querySelector(".contentarea").remove();
      const button = document.createElement("button");
      button.textContent = "View live result of the example code above";
      document.body.append(button);
      button.addEventListener("click", () => window.open(location.href));
      return true;
    }
    return false;
  }

  function startup() {
    if (showViewLiveResultButton()) {
      return;
    }
    video = document.getElementById("video");
    canvas = document.getElementById("canvas");
    photo = document.getElementById("photo");
    startbutton = document.getElementById("startbutton");

    navigator.mediaDevices
      .getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: false })
      .then((stream) => {
        video.srcObject = stream;
        video.play();
      })
      .catch((err) => {
        console.error(`An error occurred: ${err}`);
      });

    video.addEventListener(
      "canplay",
      (ev) => {
        if (!streaming) {
          height = video.videoHeight / (video.videoWidth / width);

          // Firefox currently has a bug where the height can't be read from
          // the video, so we will make assumptions if this happens.

          if (isNaN(height)) {
            height = width / (4 / 3);
          }

          video.setAttribute("width", width);
          video.setAttribute("height", height);
          canvas.setAttribute("width", width);
          canvas.setAttribute("height", height);
          streaming = true;
        }
      },
      false,
    );

    startbutton.addEventListener(
      "click",
      (ev) => {
        takepicture();
        ev.preventDefault();
      },
      false,
    );

    clearphoto();
  }

  // Fill the photo with an indication that none has been
  // captured.

  function clearphoto() {
    const context = canvas.getContext("2d");
    context.fillStyle = "#AAA";
    context.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);

    const data = canvas.toDataURL("image/png");
    photo.setAttribute("src", data);
  }

  // Capture a photo by fetching the current contents of the video
  // and drawing it into a canvas, then converting that to a PNG
  // format data URL. By drawing it on an offscreen canvas and then
  // drawing that to the screen, we can change its size and/or apply
  // other changes before drawing it.

  function takepicture() {
    const context = canvas.getContext("2d");
    if (width && height) {
      canvas.width = width;
      canvas.height = height;
      context.drawImage(video, 0, 0, width, height);

      const data = canvas.toDataURL("image/png");
      photo.setAttribute("src", data);
    } else {
      clearphoto();
    }
  }

  // Set up our event listener to run the startup process
  // once loading is complete.
  window.addEventListener("load", startup, false);
})();
</script>

<div class="contentarea">

  <div class="camera">
    <video id="video">Video stream not available.</video>
    <button id="startbutton">Take photo</button>
  </div>
  <canvas id="canvas"> </canvas>
  <div class="output">
    <img id="photo" alt="The screen capture will appear in this box." />
  </div>
  
</div>
2

make it… not a load event?

3

Add a button to your html

<button id='start'>Start Camera</button>

Change this in your JS

window.addEventListener("load", startup, false);

To

document
  .querySelector('#start')
  .addEventListener('click', (ev) => {
    // remove the button once clicked
    ev.target.remove();
    startup();
  });

So now it fires up on a click event. That maybe a starting point.

4

Thanks for your reply. I have this and it doesn’t start the camera when I click on the button I added
I tried removing brackets etc to no success.

Thanks

  document
  .querySelector('#start')
  .addEventListener('click', (ev) => {
    // remove the button once clicked
    ev.target.remove();
    startup();
  });
})();
</script>
5

You need to add the id = “start” to your button

6

Did you add the button to your html, like I suggested?

I did do a quick test before posting and it worked for me.