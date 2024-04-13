Laptop camera turns on automatically when page opens

I have this code turns camera on once the page is opened. Is there a way where I can open the page, but have to click a button to turn the camera on, rather than the camera automatically opening?
I appreciate your help.
<style>
#video {
border: 1px solid black;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 3px black;
width: 320px;
height: 240px;
}
#photo {
border: 1px solid black;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 3px black;
width: 320px;
height: 240px;
}
#canvas {
display: none;
}
.camera {
width: 340px;
display: inline-block;
}
.output {
width: 340px;
display: inline-block;
vertical-align: top;
}
#startbutton {
display: block;
position: relative;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
bottom: 32px;
background-color: rgb(0 150 0 / 50%);
border: 1px solid rgb(255 255 255 / 70%);
box-shadow: 0px 0px 1px 2px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
font-size: 14px;
font-family: "Lucida Grande", "Arial", sans-serif;
color: rgb(255 255 255 / 100%);
}
.contentarea {
font-size: 16px;
font-family: "Lucida Grande", "Arial", sans-serif;
width: 760px;
}
</style>
<script>
(() => {
// The width and height of the captured photo. We will set the
// width to the value defined here, but the height will be
// calculated based on the aspect ratio of the input stream.
const width = 320; // We will scale the photo width to this
let height = 0; // This will be computed based on the input stream
// |streaming| indicates whether or not we're currently streaming
// video from the camera. Obviously, we start at false.
let streaming = false;
// The various HTML elements we need to configure or control. These
// will be set by the startup() function.
let video = null;
let canvas = null;
let photo = null;
let startbutton = null;
function showViewLiveResultButton() {
if (window.self !== window.top) {
// Ensure that if our document is in a frame, we get the user
// to first open it in its own tab or window. Otherwise, it
// won't be able to request permission for camera access.
document.querySelector(".contentarea").remove();
const button = document.createElement("button");
button.textContent = "View live result of the example code above";
document.body.append(button);
button.addEventListener("click", () => window.open(location.href));
return true;
}
return false;
}
function startup() {
if (showViewLiveResultButton()) {
return;
}
video = document.getElementById("video");
canvas = document.getElementById("canvas");
photo = document.getElementById("photo");
startbutton = document.getElementById("startbutton");
navigator.mediaDevices
.getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: false })
.then((stream) => {
video.srcObject = stream;
video.play();
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error(`An error occurred: ${err}`);
});
video.addEventListener(
"canplay",
(ev) => {
if (!streaming) {
height = video.videoHeight / (video.videoWidth / width);
// Firefox currently has a bug where the height can't be read from
// the video, so we will make assumptions if this happens.
if (isNaN(height)) {
height = width / (4 / 3);
}
video.setAttribute("width", width);
video.setAttribute("height", height);
canvas.setAttribute("width", width);
canvas.setAttribute("height", height);
streaming = true;
}
},
false,
);
startbutton.addEventListener(
"click",
(ev) => {
takepicture();
ev.preventDefault();
},
false,
);
clearphoto();
}
// Fill the photo with an indication that none has been
// captured.
function clearphoto() {
const context = canvas.getContext("2d");
context.fillStyle = "#AAA";
context.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
const data = canvas.toDataURL("image/png");
photo.setAttribute("src", data);
}
// Capture a photo by fetching the current contents of the video
// and drawing it into a canvas, then converting that to a PNG
// format data URL. By drawing it on an offscreen canvas and then
// drawing that to the screen, we can change its size and/or apply
// other changes before drawing it.
function takepicture() {
const context = canvas.getContext("2d");
if (width && height) {
canvas.width = width;
canvas.height = height;
context.drawImage(video, 0, 0, width, height);
const data = canvas.toDataURL("image/png");
photo.setAttribute("src", data);
} else {
clearphoto();
}
}
// Set up our event listener to run the startup process
// once loading is complete.
window.addEventListener("load", startup, false);
})();
</script>
<div class="contentarea">
<div class="camera">
<video id="video">Video stream not available.</video>
<button id="startbutton">Take photo</button>
</div>
<canvas id="canvas"> </canvas>
<div class="output">
<img id="photo" alt="The screen capture will appear in this box." />
</div>
</div>