Keeping DIVs in the Same Spot Using CSS

I have a resizable DIV with 6 handlers and each of them is a small DIV that sits half way inside the resizable DIV and its other half is outside. To resize a DIV, one can drag one of the mentioned 6 small handler DIVs. There is one handler DIV sitting on each corner of the resizable DIV and on each side of the resizable DIV, there is a handler DIV that sits on the perimeter midway between two corner DIVs.

The problem I’m having is that when I resize my DIV, the middle handler DIVs don’t stick to the same spots relative to the corner handler DIVs. I tried using positioned fixed but it didn’t work. I’m sure this problem can be solved with javascript but I was hoping it can be solved using only CSS.