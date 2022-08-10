Keep line breaks when POSTing data with PHP curl

Hello!

I am currently trying to POST data from one server to another, but the information must be transferred in the same way that is was created (Formatting is very important).

I am sending this message:

begin-transmission uib3qu9bvu3b8v48v8b408v uo45bv4b5bh09n568vb904nv ui45b89u4bt48v08942v0842nv uiv84b8409vn849v8i4 uv84n0b49bn8409 vb3wur5vbwvb308vbq0v end-transmission

Code $domain = "google.com"; $pkey = 'begin-transmission uib3qu9bvu3b8v48v8b408v uo45bv4b5bh09n568vb904nv ui45b89u4bt48v08942v0842nv uiv84b8409vn849v8i4 uv84n0b49bn8409 vb3wur5vbwvb308vbq0v end-transmission'; $url1 = 'cp3.php'; //This is the URL I am using to check how the message is sent $data = array( 'domain_name' => $domain, 'key' => $pkey ); foreach ($data as $key => $value) { $fields_string .= $key . '=' . $value . '&'; } rtrim($fields_string, '&'); $curl = curl_init(); curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_URL, $url1); curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_USERAGENT, "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows; U; Windows NT 5.1; en-US; rv:1.8.1.6) Gecko/20070725 Firefox/2.0.0.6"); curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $fields_string); $resp = curl_exec($curl); curl_close($curl);

I kept getting invalid response error, so I changed the result URL to view what was being sent. This is what is being sent:

begin-transmissionuib3qu9bvu3b8v48v8b408vuo45bv4b5bh09n568vb904nvui45b89u4bt48v08942v0842nvuiv84b8409vn849v8i4uv84n0b49bn8409vb3wur5vbwvb308vbq0vend-transmission

Goal: To get the message transfered to the other server without loosing any line breaks so this other server can process it.

Note: I do not have access to this other server, and do not know how it processes the message. I am willing to do a bunch of trial-and-error tests though if there are multiple ways this could be done.

Thanks in advance for your help!