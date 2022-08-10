Keep line breaks when POSTing data with PHP curl

PHP
Hello!

I am currently trying to POST data from one server to another, but the information must be transferred in the same way that is was created (Formatting is very important).

I am sending this message:

begin-transmission
uib3qu9bvu3b8v48v8b408v
uo45bv4b5bh09n568vb904nv
ui45b89u4bt48v08942v0842nv
uiv84b8409vn849v8i4
uv84n0b49bn8409
vb3wur5vbwvb308vbq0v
end-transmission
Code 
$domain = "google.com";
$pkey = 'begin-transmission
uib3qu9bvu3b8v48v8b408v
uo45bv4b5bh09n568vb904nv
ui45b89u4bt48v08942v0842nv
uiv84b8409vn849v8i4
uv84n0b49bn8409
vb3wur5vbwvb308vbq0v
end-transmission';

$url1 = 'cp3.php';  //This is the URL I am using to check how the message is sent

$data = array(
    'domain_name'  => $domain,
    'key'  => $pkey
);

foreach ($data as $key => $value) {
    $fields_string .= $key . '=' . $value . '&';
}

rtrim($fields_string, '&');


$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_URL, $url1);
curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_USERAGENT, "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows; U; Windows NT 5.1; en-US; rv:1.8.1.6) Gecko/20070725 Firefox/2.0.0.6");
curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt ($curl, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $fields_string);

$resp = curl_exec($curl);
curl_close($curl);

I kept getting invalid response error, so I changed the result URL to view what was being sent. This is what is being sent:

begin-transmissionuib3qu9bvu3b8v48v8b408vuo45bv4b5bh09n568vb904nvui45b89u4bt48v08942v0842nvuiv84b8409vn849v8i4uv84n0b49bn8409vb3wur5vbwvb308vbq0vend-transmission

Goal: To get the message transfered to the other server without loosing any line breaks so this other server can process it.

Note: I do not have access to this other server, and do not know how it processes the message. I am willing to do a bunch of trial-and-error tests though if there are multiple ways this could be done.

Thanks in advance for your help!