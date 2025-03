i’m trying to apply custom code to the product page in a Kajabi online course, just that page and not the lesson pages and vice versa. But i can’t find the unique identifier for the product page. or for any kajabi page. anywhere. Ive scoured the elements. Can someone please point it out to me?

embedding custom code in any course page by default applies it to every page in the course.

is there another way to go about this? im out of ideas.