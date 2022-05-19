Justify content in inline grid

Like @SamA74 says. you need a parent that has display: grid, or display:inline-grid on it.

Remember, flex and grid both work from a parent=>child manner, so the parent is declared as flex or grid, and the items underneath get handled appropriately.

The difference between grid and inline-grid is the behavior of the parent itself.

This would be display:grid;

foo GRID bar

this would be display:inline-grid;

foo GRID bar

Essentially grid and inline-grid tell the browser to apply either display:block or display:inline-block to the PARENT