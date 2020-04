Good evening from cold wet 9 Degrees locked down York UK

On this website:

http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/

I cant get background images to appear from a css file Here you can see the different …/ combinations Ive used:

background-image: url("…/images/home-02.jpg");

background-image: url("/images/home-02.jpg");

Here is a screen shot of my file structure:

Screenshot 2020-04-29 at 7.31.37 PM.png.pdf (15.8 KB)

Any insights welcome