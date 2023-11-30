JSON_MODIFY vs multiple rows (performance)

Wondering if JSON_MODIFY is more performant compared to getting data from multiple rows.

My search has included some stack overflow responses but they were comparing multiple rows or just updating a single large JSON inside one row. In this case, multiple rows seem to be the most favorable way to handle this.

But no one mentioned JSON_MODIFY.

So to clarify. Is it more performant to use JSON_MODIFY and add to the current JSON or create a new JSON and add a new row to the database?

Thanks for the tips!