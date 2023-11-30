JSON_MODIFY vs multiple rows (performance)

Wondering if JSON_MODIFY is more performant compared to getting data from multiple rows.
My search has included some stack overflow responses but they were comparing multiple rows or just updating a single large JSON inside one row. In this case, multiple rows seem to be the most favorable way to handle this.
But no one mentioned JSON_MODIFY.
So to clarify. Is it more performant to use JSON_MODIFY and add to the current JSON or create a new JSON and add a new row to the database?
I am not quite sure I understand because what your trying to compare is really operation on data vs accessing the data.
Most of the time anything implemented on the database can be more efficient than trying to read, modify and then insert into a database across a network connection. Many times they are also optimized and written in highly optimized languages like C.
I am not sure what you mean by adding a new row to the database. If you are updating JSON you are typically wanting to modify a value already in place on the database. On average, updates are usually faster than creating everything from scratch. Especially if you are updating a single field.