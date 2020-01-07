Js puzzle app with canvas

Hi everyone,

I am working on a puzzle app and I am stuck at one point: when a tile is clicked it is being changed with the same tile and after many clicks, all tiles are the same. Here is my code:

(function () { var canvas = document.getElementById("puzzleCanvas"), context = canvas.getContext("2d"), img = document.createElement("img"), mouseDown = false, hasText = true, clearCanvas = function () { if (hasText) { context.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); hasText = false; } }; context.fillText("Drop an image here", 240, 200); img.addEventListener("load", drawTiles, false); canvas.addEventListener("mouseup", function (evt) { mouseDown = false; }, false); canvas.addEventListener("mousedown", function (evt) { clearCanvas(); mouseDown = true; context.beginPath(); }, false); canvas.addEventListener("dragover", function (evt) { evt.preventDefault(); }, false); canvas.addEventListener("drop", function (evt) { var files = evt.dataTransfer.files; if (files.length > 0) { var file = files[0]; if (file.type.indexOf("image") != -1&&typeof FileReader !== "undefined" ) { var reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = function (evt) { img.src = evt.target.result; }; reader.readAsDataURL(file); } } evt.preventDefault(); }, false); var boardSize=canvas.width; var tileCount=3; var tileSize=boardSize/tileCount; var clickLocation=new Object; clickLocation.x=0; clickLocation.y=0; var emptyLoc=new Object; emptyLoc.x=0; emptyLoc.y=0; var rezolvat=false; var boardParts; setBoard(); canvas.onclick = function(e) { clickLocation.x = Math.floor((e.pageX - this.offsetLeft) / tileSize); clickLocation.y = Math.floor((e.pageY - this.offsetTop) / tileSize); if (distance(clickLocation.x, clickLocation.y, emptyLoc.x, emptyLoc.y) == 1) { slideTile(emptyLoc, clickLocation); drawTiles(); } if (rezolvat) { setTimeout(function() {alert("You solved it!");}, 500); } }; function setBoard(){ boardParts=new Array(tileCount); for (var k=0; k<tileCount; ++k){ boardParts[k]=new Array(tileCount); for(var m=0; m<tileCount; ++m){ boardParts[k][m]=new Object; boardParts[k][m].x=(tileCount-1)-k; boardParts[k][m].y=(tileCount-1)-m; } } emptyLoc.x = boardParts[tileCount - 1][tileCount - 1].x; emptyLoc.y = boardParts[tileCount - 1][tileCount - 1].y; rezolvat=false; } function drawTiles() { context.clearRect(0,0, boardSize, boardSize); for(var i=0; i<tileCount; ++i) { for(j=0; j<tileCount; ++j) { var x=boardParts[i][j].x; var y=boardParts[i][j].y; if(j!=emptyLoc.y || i!=emptyLoc.x||rezolvat==true){ context.drawImage(img, x*tileSize, y*tileSize, tileSize, tileSize, i*tileSize, j*tileSize, tileSize, tileSize); } } } } function distance(x1, y1, x2, y2){ return Math.abs(x1-x2)+Math.abs(y1-y2); } function slideTile(toLocation, fromLocation) { if(!rezolvat){ boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].x=boardParts[fromLocation.x][fromLocation.y].x; boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].y=boardParts[fromLocation.x][fromLocation.y].y; boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].x=tileCount-1; boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].y=tileCount-1; toLocation.x=fromLocation.x; toLocation.y=fromLocation.y; verificaRez(); } } function verificaRez() { var flag=true; for(var i=0; i<tileCount; ++i){ for(var j=0; j<tileCount; ++j){ if(boardParts[i][j].x!=i||boardParts[i][j].y!=j){ flag=false; } } } rezolvat=flag; } })();