JS: Double- Or Singe Quotes Shouldn't Matter; But They Do

I have just begun learning JS at W3 Schools.

At the Introduction(https://www.w3schools.com/js/js_intro.asp), it is stated that JS is insensitive to the use of either single- or double quotes.

The Introduction states these two lines are the same:

document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML = “Hello JavaScript”;

And:

document.getElementById(‘demo’).innerHTML = ‘Hello JavaScript’;

The first uses double quotes and the second singe quotes.

However, the exercise for changing the src of an image reveals a quote-sensitivity:

On Off

Here, getElementById(‘myImage’) uses single quotes. This functions properly when ran; please see JSfiddle for example: https://jsfiddle.net/d6kac84f/

However, in the following code I use double quotes to enclose myImage, yielding an apparent syntax error:

OnOff

See JSfiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/x42o7sgp/

The JSfiddle console states the following (as a neophyte to me yet unintelligible):

“39:129 Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input”

“41:130 Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input”

This is strange, because the above two codes use singe- and double quotes without yielding a syntax error:

document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML = “Hello JavaScript”;

document.getElementById(‘demo’).innerHTML = ‘Hello JavaScript’;

It is as if the sensitivity suddenly lies within the parenthesis:

On (This one works)

<button onclick="document.getElementById(“myImage”).src=‘https://www.w3schools.com/js/pic_bulbon.gif’ ">On (This one doesn’t work)

Thank you, should you be willing to point me in the right direction.

