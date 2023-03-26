JS: Double- Or Singe Quotes Shouldn't Matter; But They Do

Hello,
I have just begun learning JS at W3 Schools.
At the Introduction(https://www.w3schools.com/js/js_intro.asp), it is stated that JS is insensitive to the use of either single- or double quotes.
The Introduction states these two lines are the same:
document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML = “Hello JavaScript”;
And:
document.getElementById(‘demo’).innerHTML = ‘Hello JavaScript’;
The first uses double quotes and the second singe quotes.
However, the exercise for changing the src of an image reveals a quote-sensitivity:
On Off
Here, getElementById(‘myImage’) uses single quotes. This functions properly when ran; please see JSfiddle for example: https://jsfiddle.net/d6kac84f/
However, in the following code I use double quotes to enclose myImage, yielding an apparent syntax error:On Off
See JSfiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/x42o7sgp/
The JSfiddle console states the following (as a neophyte to me yet unintelligible):
Quote:
“39:129 Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input”
“41:130 Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input”
This is strange, because the above two codes use singe- and double quotes without yielding a syntax error:
document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML = “Hello JavaScript”;
document.getElementById(‘demo’).innerHTML = ‘Hello JavaScript’;
It is as if the sensitivity suddenly lies within the parenthesis:
On (This one works)
<button onclick="document.getElementById(“myImage”).src=‘https://www.w3schools.com/js/pic_bulbon.gif’ ">On (This one doesn’t work)
Thank you, should you be willing to point me in the right direction.
SilverC3ll