Js conflict with expand/collapse and image slider

Page in question is HERE.

The page contains a series of expandable/collapsible sections, the last of which bears the heading “Photoshop.” When expanded, that section is supposed to reveal four different images, each equipped with a slider that allows the user to drag from side-to-side in order to see before/after versions of each image.

When not nested inside the expandable/collapsible section, the images load properly, as seen in the example image I have included beneath the collapsed “Photoshop” section.

I believe this to be a JavaScript conflict, but I am not fluent in js, and do not know how to solve for it. Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.