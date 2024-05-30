jQuery not able to access element on click

Okay, so here is my issue. I have a script going which was adding a .newsletter-shown class to the master $(‘html’) element (which displayed a mailing list modal window) & I set the scss to do all of it’s smooth transitioning based on that class. But today I added a new button to the dom, an active element ID mail-btn, with the purpose for it to be able to re-add the .newsletter-shown class to the $(‘html’) element… but here came the problem. I was no longer able to interact with whatever element had the .newsletter-shown class to it. I tried it on the html, body & div tags & each time the initial modal would display, but then become unreachable by click. Why is it that my active button (which gets the alerts & click events) does not trigger the adding of classes back to the initial element?

Here is the link to the working file with the problem : Link

Thanks everyone in advance.