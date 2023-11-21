jQuery Loses Function During Ajax Filter

On this page, I’ve developed an integration where an icon would be appended to each blog post. On page load the icons do display. However, if a user was to click on any of the category filters, the icons are no longer appended. Not sure why this wouldn’t be stored within the cache but could use some help with this.
Code:
<script>
var webinaryellow = 'https://insightsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/webinar-yellow-icon.png';
var whitepaperyellow = 'https://insightsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/white-paper-yellow-icon.png';
var postyellow = 'https://insightsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/post-yellow-icon.png';
jQuery(document).ready(function() {
$(`<img class="post-icon" src='${webinaryellow}'>`).appendTo('.et_pb_post.category-webinar .post-media-container .entry-featured-image-url');
$(`<img class="post-icon" src='${whitepaperyellow}'>`).appendTo('.et_pb_post.category-white-paper .post-media-container .entry-featured-image-url');
$(`<img class="post-icon" src='${postyellow}'>`).appendTo('.et_pb_post.category-news .post-media-container .entry-featured-image-url');
});
</script>