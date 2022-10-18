jQuery Ajax form submission

I am using ajax to send data to the server, I have multiple inputs with the same name so I am using the below code to send the data, but I have one issue that is I want to send the input value to the server which does not have empty, null, undefined and zero value in textbox.

for example, if I have 5 inputs with the name as name[] and there are I filled in only 2 input.

when I submit the form then only 2 inputs will send through ajax.

Please help how me achieve the goal.