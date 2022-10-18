jQuery Ajax form submission

I am using ajax to send data to the server, I have multiple inputs with the same name so I am using the below code to send the data, but I have one issue that is I want to send the input value to the server which does not have empty, null, undefined and zero value in textbox.
for example, if I have 5 inputs with the name as
name[] and there are I filled in only 2 input.
when I submit the form then only 2 inputs will send through ajax.
Please help how me achieve the goal.
$("form#formid").unbind("submit").bind("submit", function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
var name = [];
$('input[name="name[]"]').each(function() {
name.push(this.value);
});
$.ajax({
url: "./url.php",
type: "POST",
dataType: "json",
contentType: "application/json",
data: JSON.stringify({
username: name,
}),
cache: false,
success: function(response) {
}
});
});