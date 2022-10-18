jQuery Ajax form submission

I am using ajax to send data to the server, I have multiple inputs with the same name so I am using the below code to send the data, but I have one issue that is I want to send the input value to the server which does not have empty, null, undefined and zero value in textbox.

for example, if I have 5 inputs with the name as name[] and there are I filled in only 2 input.
when I submit the form then only 2 inputs will send through ajax.
Please help how me achieve the goal.

$("form#formid").unbind("submit").bind("submit", function(event) {
    event.preventDefault();

    var name = [];
    $('input[name="name[]"]').each(function() {
    name.push(this.value);
    });

    $.ajax({
        url: "./url.php",
        type: "POST",
        dataType: "json",
        contentType: "application/json",
        data: JSON.stringify({
            username: name,
        }),
        cache: false,
        success: function(response) {

        }
    });
});