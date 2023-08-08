Joining on 2 columns

i have

CREATE TABLE assets (
   asset_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   material_id INT UNSIGNED,
   project_id TINYINT UNSIGNED,
   rack_id INT UNSIGNED,
   name VARCHAR(50),
   mounting_direction ENUM('Front','Back'),
   beginning_ru TINYINT UNSIGNED,
   ending_ru TINYINT UNSIGNED,
   beginning_x SMALLINT UNSIGNED,
   ports TINYINT UNSIGNED,
   notes TEXT DEFAULT 'None',
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY (material_id) REFERENCES materials (material_id),
   FOREIGN KEY (rack_id) REFERENCES racks (rack_id),
   PRIMARY KEY ( asset_id )
);
CREATE TABLE data_connections (
   data_connection_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   to_asset_id INT UNSIGNED,
   from_asset_id INT UNSIGNED,
   name VARCHAR(50),
   notes TEXT DEFAULT 'None',
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY (to_asset_id) REFERENCES assets (asset_id),
   FOREIGN KEY (from_asset_id) REFERENCES assets (asset_id),
   PRIMARY KEY ( data_connection_id )
);
and am trying to get the asset_ids used in the second table

SELECT data_connection_id,data_connections.name FROM data_connections
RIGHT JOIN assets ON data_connections.from_asset_id = assets.asset_id
RIGHT JOIN assets ON data_connections.to_asset_id = assets.asset_id
WHERE assets.project_id = ‘.$project_id.’ AND data_connections.operational_status = 1

But it gives me an error
Is ‘.$project_id.’ valid?
Replace this with a hardcoded project_id instead as a first step.