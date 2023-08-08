Joining on 2 columns

i have
CREATE TABLE assets (
asset_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
material_id INT UNSIGNED,
project_id TINYINT UNSIGNED,
rack_id INT UNSIGNED,
name VARCHAR(50),
mounting_direction ENUM('Front','Back'),
beginning_ru TINYINT UNSIGNED,
ending_ru TINYINT UNSIGNED,
beginning_x SMALLINT UNSIGNED,
ports TINYINT UNSIGNED,
notes TEXT DEFAULT 'None',
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com',
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
FOREIGN KEY (material_id) REFERENCES materials (material_id),
FOREIGN KEY (rack_id) REFERENCES racks (rack_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( asset_id )
);
CREATE TABLE data_connections (
data_connection_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
to_asset_id INT UNSIGNED,
from_asset_id INT UNSIGNED,
name VARCHAR(50),
notes TEXT DEFAULT 'None',
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com',
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
FOREIGN KEY (to_asset_id) REFERENCES assets (asset_id),
FOREIGN KEY (from_asset_id) REFERENCES assets (asset_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( data_connection_id )
);
``
and am trying to get the asset_ids used in the second table
SELECT data_connection_id,data_connections.name FROM data_connections
RIGHT JOIN assets ON data_connections.from_asset_id = assets.asset_id
RIGHT JOIN assets ON data_connections.to_asset_id = assets.asset_id
WHERE assets.project_id = ‘.$project_id.’ AND data_connections.operational_status = 1
But it gives me an error`