Join two mysql tables for populate datatable

I recommend that you use explicit JOIN syntax -

... FROM table1 JOIN table2 ON join_condition ...

I also recommend that you use 1-2 character table alias names and use alias.column syntax for every column reference even in the cases where they are not needed to make the query work, so that anyone reading the sql statement can tell what it is trying to do without needing to know your table definitions.

Also, don’t put external, unknown, dynamic values directly into the sql query statement, where sql special values can break the sql query syntax, which is how sql injection is accomplished. Use a prepared query instead.

Don’t use $_REQUEST. Use the correct $_GET, $_POST, or $_COOKIE variables that you expect the data to be in.

Don’t copy variables to other variables for nothing. Just use the original variables.

You should trim all input data before validating it.

You should validate all input data before using it. If a ‘required’ input is an empty string, that’s an error. If a value must have a specific format, such an email or date/time, if it doesn’t, that’s an error.

If you add the WHERE terms that are being AND’ed to an array, you can simple implode those terms with the ’ AND ’ keyword to produce the WHERE clause. This will simplify and clarify the logic. This will also help you to see and eliminate the extra execution of the query when there is a search term.