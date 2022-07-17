Join two codes together to run in MIT App Inventor

This code is to highlight the sentence just when I click on it in the paragraph for using sound mp3 purpose:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">
</head>
<body>
<p id="test">
(1) Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. (2) consectetur adipisicing elit. (3) Similique aliquam totam odit excepturi. (4) reiciendis quam doloremque ab eius quos.
</p>
</body>
</html>
.selected {
background: yellow;
paragraph = document.getElementById('test');
paragraph.innerHTML = '<span>' + paragraph.textContent.trim().replaceAll(/\.\s/g,'. </span><span>') + '</span>';
sentences = paragraph.querySelectorAll('span');
sentences.forEach(s => s.addEventListener('click', highlight));
function highlight(event) {
sentences.forEach(s => s.classList.remove('selected'));
event.target.classList.add('selected');
}
I just need to join it with my code for MIT Application Inventor and I will post it here. Thank you so much.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<style>
.highlight {
background-color: yellow;
}
</style>
<script>
window.smoothScroll = function (target) {
var scrollContainer = target;
do { //find scroll container
scrollContainer = scrollContainer.parentNode;
if (!scrollContainer) return;
scrollContainer.scrollTop += 1;
} while (scrollContainer.scrollTop == 0);
var targetY = 0;
do { //find the top of target relatively to the container
if (target == scrollContainer) break;
targetY += target.offsetTop;
} while (target = target.offsetParent);
scroll = function (c, a, b, i) {
i++;
if (i > 30) return;
c.scrollTop = a + (b - a) / 30 * i;
setTimeout(function () {
scroll(c, a, b, i);
}, 20);
}
// start scrolling
scroll(scrollContainer, scrollContainer.scrollTop, targetY, 0);
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<!--
<div><p id="debug">||---||</p></div>
-->
<script>
var oSentence = "sntnce1";
var nSentence = 'b';
document.write(window.AppInventor.getWebViewString());
</script>
<script>
//var elemDebug = document.getElementById("debug");
//elemDebug.innerHTML = window.oSentence;
window.setInterval(function () {
nSentence = window.AppInventor.getWebViewString();
if (nSentence.length < 10) {
//elemDebug.innerHTML = window.oSentence + " " + nSentence;
if (nSentence !== window.oSentence) {
//elemDebug.innerHTML = nSentence + " not equal! " + window.oSentence;
document.getElementById(nSentence).classList.add("highlight");
var elem1 = document.getElementById(window.oSentence);
if(typeof(elem1) != 'undefined' && elem1 != null){
elem1.classList.remove("highlight");
}
var target = nSentence.substr(6) - 1;
var elem2 = document.getElementById("sntnce"+target);
if(typeof(elem2) != 'undefined' && elem2 != null) {
smoothScroll(elem2);
}
window.oSentence = nSentence;
//elemDebug.innerHTML = nSentence + " equal! " + window.oSentence;
}
}
}, 1000);
smoothScroll(document.getElementById('sntnce1'));
</script>
</body>
</html>
This is my .apk
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nmHL-cR-DjsUBRnnPd8diRMGkynfOhwV/view?usp=sharing
Thank you so much for helping me.