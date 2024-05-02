Javascript to scroll to element with ID after event

I’ve got a script that scrolls the page to the top when a form in an iframe has submitted and new content loads into the iframe.

document.querySelector("iframe").addEventListener("load", function() { window.scrollTo({ top: 0, left: 0, behavior: 'smooth' }); });

Instead of scrolling to the top I need the page to scroll to a particular element with a specific ID. How would that code need to change?

I’m not very knowledgable with JS, so would really appreciate the full code needed. Thank you so much!