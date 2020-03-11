JavaScript to php Error [object HTMLParagraphElement]

JavaScript Geolocation function for php giving Error [object HTMLParagraphElement]

<p id="demo"></p>

    <script>

        var notsupported = document.getElementById("demo");
        if (navigator.geolocation) {
    	navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(showPosition);
        } else {
    	notsupported.innerHTML = "Geolocation is not supported by this browser.";
        }
        function showPosition(position) {
    	brazil.innerHTML = +position.coords.latitude;
        }
        createCookie("australianbrother", brazil, "1");

        function createCookie(name, value, days) {
    	var expires;

    	if (days) {
    	    var date = new Date();
    	    date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days * 24 * 60 * 60));
    	    expires = "; expires=" + date.toGMTString();
    	} else {
    	    expires = "";
    	}

    	document.cookie = escape(name) + "=" +
    		escape(value) + expires + "; path=/";
        }
    </script>
    <?php

    $helpbrother = $_COOKIE["australianbrother"];
    echo $helpbrother;
Seems like you’re mixing your metaphors…where is brazil (for brazil.innerHTML) defined?

Thanks for answering. Could you make an example?

That doesn’t make sense in regard to what you were being asked.

When JavaScript has an unknown variable, it will look for an HTML element with a matching id.

<div id="brazil"></div>

It is a better practice these days to explicitly retrieve the element instead:

var brazil = document.querySelector("#brazil");
brazil.innerHTML = +position.coords.latitude;
I suspect that the code was inspired from the following post: https://forum.bubble.io/t/known-issue-geolocation-timing-out-in-chrome-65/26304/2

<p>Click the button to get your coordinates.</p>
<button onclick="getLocation()">Try It</button>
<p id="demo"></p>

<script>
var x = document.getElementById("demo");

function getLocation() {
    if (navigator.geolocation) {
        navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(showPosition);
    } else { 
        x.innerHTML = "Geolocation is not supported by this browser.";
    }
}

function showPosition(position) {
    x.innerHTML = "Latitude: " + position.coords.latitude + 
    "<br>Longitude: " + position.coords.longitude;
}
</script>

Here is an example of that code working: https://jsfiddle.net/3a0q8wzu/