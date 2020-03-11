JavaScript to php Error [object HTMLParagraphElement]

JavaScript Geolocation function for php giving Error [object HTMLParagraphElement]
<p id="demo"></p>
<script>
var notsupported = document.getElementById("demo");
if (navigator.geolocation) {
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(showPosition);
} else {
notsupported.innerHTML = "Geolocation is not supported by this browser.";
}
function showPosition(position) {
brazil.innerHTML = +position.coords.latitude;
}
createCookie("australianbrother", brazil, "1");
function createCookie(name, value, days) {
var expires;
if (days) {
var date = new Date();
date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days * 24 * 60 * 60));
expires = "; expires=" + date.toGMTString();
} else {
expires = "";
}
document.cookie = escape(name) + "=" +
escape(value) + expires + "; path=/";
}
</script>
<?php
$helpbrother = $_COOKIE["australianbrother"];
echo $helpbrother;