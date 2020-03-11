JavaScript to php Error [object HTMLParagraphElement]

JavaScript Geolocation function for php giving Error [object HTMLParagraphElement]

<p id="demo"></p> <script> var notsupported = document.getElementById("demo"); if (navigator.geolocation) { navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(showPosition); } else { notsupported.innerHTML = "Geolocation is not supported by this browser."; } function showPosition(position) { brazil.innerHTML = +position.coords.latitude; } createCookie("australianbrother", brazil, "1"); function createCookie(name, value, days) { var expires; if (days) { var date = new Date(); date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days * 24 * 60 * 60)); expires = "; expires=" + date.toGMTString(); } else { expires = ""; } document.cookie = escape(name) + "=" + escape(value) + expires + "; path=/"; } </script> <?php $helpbrother = $_COOKIE["australianbrother"]; echo $helpbrother;