Javascript showing HTML before CSS and JS load

I am using Pjax in my project, it is working very perfectly, but I have an issue that it is loading HTML first. I want it will load CSS and JS after it will show HTML.

how did I achieve the goal, even though I am using DOMContentLoaded , I also used the window and load function but it also not worked.

Is there any method that we can load the CSS and JS file first and then HTML to prevent bad UI for few times until the page is not fully loaded?

<script src="../../../node_modules/pjax/pjax.min.js"></script> <script> /* global Pjax */ var pjax; var initButtons = function () { var buttons = document.querySelectorAll(".js-Pjax"); if (!buttons) { return; } // jshint -W083 for (var i = 0; i < buttons.length; i++) { buttons[i].addEventListener("click", function (e) { var el = e.currentTarget; pjax.loadUrl(el.getAttribute("href")); }); } }; document.addEventListener("pjax:send", function () { //console.log("Event: pjax:send", arguments); }); document.addEventListener("pjax:complete", function () { //console.log("Event: pjax:complete", arguments); }); document.addEventListener("pjax:error", function () { //console.log("Event: pjax:error", arguments); }); document.addEventListener("pjax:success", function () { //console.log("Event: pjax:success", arguments); // Init page content initButtons(); }); document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () { // Init Pjax instance pjax = new Pjax({ elements: [".js-Pjax"], selectors: ["main", "title"], cacheBust: false }); // console.log("Pjax initialized.", pjax); // Init page content initButtons(); }); </script>