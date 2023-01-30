JavaScript Scoreboard - add sum of input fields into total result

Hi!
I am working on a little project of mine I call “Scrabble Scoreboard”. I am not the best at JS and need help with something. What I am trying to do is make a function that takes the value inserted into the input fields and add them to a “Total score”. I have an idea on how to do it, but I don’t think I am on the right track. Can someone help me, please. Below is the code thus far. (Ignore CSS, I will improve that later).Scrabble Scoreboard
<!-- CSS -->
<style>
body {
background-image: url("https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/05/03/16/01/pattern-3371709_960_720.jpg");
background-size: cover;
}
h1 {
text-align: center;
color: lightyellow;
padding: 10px;
background-color: rgb(9, 72, 49);
border-radius: 20px;
border-style: inset;
border-color: green;
border-width: 5px;
font-family:'Gill Sans', 'Gill Sans MT', Calibri, 'Trebuchet MS', sans-serif;
}
table.scrabble {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
padding: 4px;
background-image: url("https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/02/13/03/57/texture-2061709_960_720.jpg");
}
td {
padding: 4px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
color: darkgreen;
}
</style>
Scrabble Scoreboard
|totalt.
|totalt.
|totalt.
|totalt.
<!-- JavaScript -->
Thanks in advance!