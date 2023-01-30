JavaScript Scoreboard - add sum of input fields into total result

Hi!

I am working on a little project of mine I call “Scrabble Scoreboard”. I am not the best at JS and need help with something. What I am trying to do is make a function that takes the value inserted into the input fields and add them to a “Total score”. I have an idea on how to do it, but I don’t think I am on the right track. Can someone help me, please. Below is the code thus far. (Ignore CSS, I will improve that later).

Scrabble Scoreboard 
Scrabble Scoreboard

totalt. totalt. totalt. totalt. 
<!-- JavaScript -->

Thanks in advance!