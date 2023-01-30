JavaScript Scoreboard - add sum of input fields into total result

Hi!

I am working on a little project of mine I call “Scrabble Scoreboard”. I am not the best at JS and need help with something. What I am trying to do is make a function that takes the value inserted into the input fields and add them to a “Total score”. I have an idea on how to do it, but I don’t think I am on the right track. Can someone help me, please. Below is the code thus far. (Ignore CSS, I will improve that later).

<!-- CSS --> <style> body { background-image: url("https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/05/03/16/01/pattern-3371709_960_720.jpg"); background-size: cover; } h1 { text-align: center; color: lightyellow; padding: 10px; background-color: rgb(9, 72, 49); border-radius: 20px; border-style: inset; border-color: green; border-width: 5px; font-family:'Gill Sans', 'Gill Sans MT', Calibri, 'Trebuchet MS', sans-serif; } table.scrabble { margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; padding: 4px; background-image: url("https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/02/13/03/57/texture-2061709_960_720.jpg"); } td { padding: 4px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; color: darkgreen; } </style>

Scrabble Scoreboard

totalt. totalt. totalt. totalt.

<!-- JavaScript -->

Thanks in advance!