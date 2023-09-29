Javascript page effect help

Hi, im making a webpage and i wanted to include this bubble javascript page effect on it.

here is the original code im using: http://www.mf2fm.com/rv/dhtmlbubbles.php

and this is the code i have for my webpage so far: https://pastebin.com/LR7vb3nj

i have an issue with centering the bubbles at the bottom of my page; the bubbles spawn on the leftside of my page instead. What code do i need to change to fix this? Also, i am a beginner when it comes to javascript, so please be patient with me. Thanks in advance!