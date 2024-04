Hi,

I use a program like companion bitfocus for use a streamdeck xl with lighting software.

Now I have a problem that companion BPM beats per minute signal send to my lighting software. I use the BPM from another software. I would like to turn BPM signal off from companion bitfocus.

I read on companion the i have to edit a javascript index file. I try a lot with notepad ++ but every time the program crashes. Can someone help with with this script? Will be nice! Thanks before