JavaScript custom lazy load not working quite right

I’m working on a custom lazy load script which will lazy load images and then add a custom class to a parent element which then triggers all of the custom css animations. I had it working perfectly, so I thought. But when I started loading the page with not all the images in the viewport on load, nothing happens to that element.

(() => { const initLazyMask = () => { const isImgInViewport = (img) => { const rect = img.getBoundingClientRect(); return ( rect.top >= 0 && rect.left >= 0 && rect.bottom <= (window.innerHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight) && rect.right <= (window.innerWidth || document.documentElement.clientWidth) ); }; const lazyMaskLoader = () => { const lazyParents = document.querySelectorAll('[data-lazy-mask]'); let delay = 0; lazyParents.forEach((parent, i) => { const img = parent.querySelector('img'); function add_mask(e, c) { m = document.createElement(e); m.classList.add(c); parent.appendChild(m) ; }

This is my code, which is in current state giving me codepen errors, but I’m hoping this won’t be the case much longer.

Link to the codepen is here :

Codepen Link

Any and all help appreciated.