Java Help in making Hangman Game

Hi, Everyone.
So I am starting a big project for my online class, and I need a little bit of help.
I need to create a couple of things, and I don’t know how to create some of these, even if I look in my textbook
- Create a private instance array of String references named possibleWords. Assign to possibleWords a populated array of strings of your choosing. This will be the list of words the program will randomly select from. Include at least three strings with at least five letters each.
- Create a private instance variable of type String named word. This variable will remember the word from the possibleWords array that will be randomly selected later.
- Create a private instance array of char named progress. After the game’s word is randomly selected, an array of char will be created with a number of elements equal to the length of the word. It will originally be filled with dash characters, but later, correctly guessed letters will replace the dashes.
- Create a private instance int variable named wrongCount and set it to zero. This will keep track of the number of incorrect guesses the user makes.
How do I do this? I’ve never done this before, nor have I been taught on how to do it.