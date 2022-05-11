Java Help in making Hangman Game

jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: I’ve never done this before, nor have I been taught on how to do it.

Yes, you have if you think it through.

Everything there is talking about declaring variables and assigning values. The only difference there is talking about private vs public. A private variable is only accessible within a class. A public variable can be accessed outside a class. You declare a variable as public or private by using those terms

private obj privObjName = null // private instance of type obj named privObjName public obj pubObjName = null; // public instance of type obj named pubObjName

So go through that list and look at the different data types. Some of them have initial values to be put in them. NOTE: These ARE going to be outside your main method, but within the class declaration, hence why you need to add the private/public to it.