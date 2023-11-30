Issues with details provided on login screen?

Hi there,

I have a saved password on my Sitepoint account but whenever I try to logi to the forums I get the error message that my email/password combination is incorrect. I’ve tried to reset my password but when I request a new one, reset the password and then try to use it straightaway it doesn’t work. It’s almost as if there are two sides to the website - one for the general website and another for the forums; is that the case?

At the moment thankfully another browser has remembered my password and once I click Login in the top-right I get automatically redirected back to the forums. In the case of Chrome, for example, I get taken to the following page at which point (note that I don’t have a Sitepoint Premium account), I enter my details and get an error that my email/password is invalid.

Please may someone advise?