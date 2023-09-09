Issues with connecting to website after migrating to new server

I am uncertain if this is the correct category to post this, but I’m not sure where else to post it. I am experiencing an incredibly frustrating issue, and all Google searches have failed me as to how to resolve it.

2 days ago I changed the shared hosting, web host for my website. I moved from BlueHost to A2 Hosting. About 4 hours later after I registered the DNS changes, I was then able to access my website on the new host. I made a small change on the home page to make it easy to recognize if the home page being seen is from the new server or the old one.

I was accessing the new site fine for a few hours, but then suddenly my browser appeared to be targeting the page at BlueHost again. I tried multiple computers, devices and browsers, and all seemed to be targeting the BlueHost server. I tried multiple ways to clear browser cache including flushing the dns in ipconfig and flushing socketpools in Chrome. None of these things fixed this. What I did confirm, is that if I used my ISP to connect, then this issue remained. However, when I switched my cell phone to using my data plan, then I was able to connect to the new site, but if I switched to my WiFi, then I was again accessing my site at BlueHost.

I ran a traceroute and it showed that I was connecting to the BlueHost server.

I then rebooted my modem and router, and this resolved the issue. The site on A2 was again accessible to me. To my understanding either the modem or router cache was holding the DNS info for my old server?

For about 2 hours I was able to access the new site fine, but then once again it started to target the old site. I rebooted the modem and router, and this was again fixed.

I have repeated this process about 4 times now. The reboot works everytime, but only lasts for about 2 hours.

Does anyone know what is going on with this? Neither my web host or my ISP can think of what would be causing this issue.