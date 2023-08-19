Issue with aspect-ratio and Grid layout

I thought I had come up with a nice way to use the aspect-ratio property. It involves having an image sitting beside text, where the image grows to the same height as the text beside it.

I had it working nicely, but then realized it only works in Chrome:

Maybe it’s just dumb luck that it works in Chrome. It seems Chrome can calculate the height of the grid and use that to set a width on the image container. In the other browsers, the image container has no width.

I wonder if anyone can see a way around this (that isn’t too complicated)?

The idea here is to click the Add text button to see what happens to the image as text is added. (As I say, though, it only works in Chrome.)