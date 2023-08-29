Issue in getting autofill value from database table

I get value of mrno and name by get method from the landing page. Its working fine till that point. But the problem start when I tried to get Previous Amount value from the existing table of mysql database using script . Its work fine when I manually enter mrno in first field as it successfully extract Previous Amount value from database. But as per my requirement, I only have to enter advance amount field, but in that case I unable to extract previous Amount value from the database as i didnt do keyup for mrno. How can i achieve that ?? Below is my code .
<?php
include "config.php";
if (isset($_GET['id'])) {
$user_id = $_GET['id'];
$sql = "SELECT * FROM mis6 WHERE `id`='$user_id'";
$result = $link->query($sql);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$mrno = $row['mrno'];
$name1 = $row['name1'];
;
} } }
?>
<form>
<label>MR No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mrno" id= "mrno" value="<?php echo $mrno; ?>" onkeyup ="GetDetail(this.value)" value="">
<label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name1" id= "name1" value="<?php echo $name1; ?>" >
<label>Advance Amount</label> <input type="text" name= "advamt" id= "advamt" >
<label>Previous Amount:</label> <input type="text" name= "padv" id= "padv" >
<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm">
<script>
// onkeyup event will occur when the user
// release the key and calls the function
// assigned to this event
function GetDetail(str) {
if (str.length == 0) {
document.getElementById("padv").value = "";
return;
}
else {
// Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {
// Defines a function to be called when
// the readyState property changes
if (this.readyState == 4 &&
this.status == 200) {
// Typical action to be performed
// when the document is ready
var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText);
// Returns the response data as a
// string and store this array in
// a variable assign the value
// received to first name input field
document.getElementById
("padv").value = myObj[0];
} };
// xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg1.php?mrno=" + str, true);
// Sends the request to the server
xmlhttp.send();
}
}
</script> </form>
// here is gfg1 file code which handle database
<?php
// Get the mrno
$mrno = $_REQUEST['mrno'];
// Database connection
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "thehospi_root", "u1m1a1r1", "thehospi_hmis");
if ($mrno !== "") {
// Get corresponding mrno
$query = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT padv FROM mis14 WHERE mrno ='$mrno'");
$row = mysqli_fetch_array($query);
// Get the first name
$ccc = $row["padv"];
}
// Store it in a array
$result = array("$ccc");
// Send in JSON encoded form
$myJSON = json_encode($result);
echo $myJSON;
?>