Issue in getting autofill value from database table

PHP
1

I get value of mrno and name by get method from the landing page. Its working fine till that point. But the problem start when I tried to get Previous Amount value from the existing table of mysql database using script . Its work fine when I manually enter mrno in first field as it successfully extract Previous Amount value from database. But as per my requirement, I only have to enter advance amount field, but in that case I unable to extract previous Amount value from the database as i didnt do keyup for mrno. How can i achieve that ?? Below is my code .

<?php 
include "config.php";
if (isset($_GET['id'])) {

    $user_id = $_GET['id']; 

    $sql = "SELECT * FROM mis6 WHERE `id`='$user_id'";

    $result = $link->query($sql); 

    if ($result->num_rows > 0) {        

        while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {

                $mrno = $row['mrno'];
		$name1 = $row['name1'];
		;              

        } } }
    ?>                           
                 <form>     
		<label>MR No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mrno"  id= "mrno" value="<?php echo $mrno; ?>"  onkeyup ="GetDetail(this.value)" value="">
		<label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name1"  id= "name1"  value="<?php echo $name1; ?>" >
		<label>Advance Amount</label> <input type="text" name= "advamt"  id= "advamt" >
		<label>Previous Amount:</label> <input type="text" name= "padv"  id= "padv" >
		<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit"  class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm">

<script>
		// onkeyup event will occur when the user
		// release the key and calls the function
		// assigned to this event
		function GetDetail(str) {
			if (str.length == 0) {
				document.getElementById("padv").value = "";
				
				return;
			}
			else {

				// Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
				var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
				xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {

					// Defines a function to be called when
					// the readyState property changes
					if (this.readyState == 4 &&
							this.status == 200) {
						
						// Typical action to be performed
						// when the document is ready
						var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText);

						// Returns the response data as a
						// string and store this array in
						// a variable assign the value
						// received to first name input field
						
						document.getElementById
							("padv").value = myObj[0];
						}  };					
				

				// xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
				xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg1.php?mrno=" + str, true);
				
				// Sends the request to the server
				xmlhttp.send();
			}
		}
	</script>  </form>
// here is gfg1 file code which handle database

<?php

// Get the mrno
$mrno = $_REQUEST['mrno'];

// Database connection
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "thehospi_root", "u1m1a1r1", "thehospi_hmis");

if ($mrno !== "") {
	
	// Get corresponding mrno
		
	$query = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT  padv FROM mis14 WHERE mrno ='$mrno'");

	$row = mysqli_fetch_array($query);

	// Get the first name
	$ccc = $row["padv"];
	
}
// Store it in a array
$result = array("$ccc");
// Send in JSON encoded form
$myJSON = json_encode($result);
echo $myJSON;
?>