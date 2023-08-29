Issue in getting autofill value from database table

I get value of mrno and name by get method from the landing page. Its working fine till that point. But the problem start when I tried to get Previous Amount value from the existing table of mysql database using script . Its work fine when I manually enter mrno in first field as it successfully extract Previous Amount value from database. But as per my requirement, I only have to enter advance amount field, but in that case I unable to extract previous Amount value from the database as i didnt do keyup for mrno. How can i achieve that ?? Below is my code .

<?php include "config.php"; if (isset($_GET['id'])) { $user_id = $_GET['id']; $sql = "SELECT * FROM mis6 WHERE `id`='$user_id'"; $result = $link->query($sql); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $mrno = $row['mrno']; $name1 = $row['name1']; ; } } } ?> <form> <label>MR No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mrno" id= "mrno" value="<?php echo $mrno; ?>" onkeyup ="GetDetail(this.value)" value=""> <label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name1" id= "name1" value="<?php echo $name1; ?>" > <label>Advance Amount</label> <input type="text" name= "advamt" id= "advamt" > <label>Previous Amount:</label> <input type="text" name= "padv" id= "padv" > <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm"> <script> // onkeyup event will occur when the user // release the key and calls the function // assigned to this event function GetDetail(str) { if (str.length == 0) { document.getElementById("padv").value = ""; return; } else { // Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () { // Defines a function to be called when // the readyState property changes if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { // Typical action to be performed // when the document is ready var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText); // Returns the response data as a // string and store this array in // a variable assign the value // received to first name input field document.getElementById ("padv").value = myObj[0]; } }; // xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true); xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg1.php?mrno=" + str, true); // Sends the request to the server xmlhttp.send(); } } </script> </form> // here is gfg1 file code which handle database <?php // Get the mrno $mrno = $_REQUEST['mrno']; // Database connection $con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "thehospi_root", "u1m1a1r1", "thehospi_hmis"); if ($mrno !== "") { // Get corresponding mrno $query = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT padv FROM mis14 WHERE mrno ='$mrno'"); $row = mysqli_fetch_array($query); // Get the first name $ccc = $row["padv"]; } // Store it in a array $result = array("$ccc"); // Send in JSON encoded form $myJSON = json_encode($result); echo $myJSON; ?>