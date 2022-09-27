Issue comparing $_SESSION['id'] against the values of an array

I already told you I dont care about how you are attempting to solve your problem. I want to know what you want from this table. Give me a sample session id and what data you want based on that session id.
i just want to compare the user id with the participationid coming from the donationclashdetails table stored in the sliced array
and for the sample here is the user table dump
SET SQL_MODE = "NO_AUTO_VALUE_ON_ZERO";
START TRANSACTION;
SET time_zone = "+00:00";
/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT=@@CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS=@@CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_COLLATION_CONNECTION=@@COLLATION_CONNECTION */;
/*!40101 SET NAMES utf8mb4 */;
--
-- Database: `phplogin`
--
-- --------------------------------------------------------
--
-- Table structure for table `accounts`
--
CREATE TABLE `accounts` (
`id` bigint(20) NOT NULL,
`username` varchar(50) CHARACTER SET utf8mb4 NOT NULL,
`password` varchar(255) CHARACTER SET utf8mb4 NOT NULL,
`email` varchar(100) CHARACTER SET utf8mb4 NOT NULL,
`userbalance` double NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`totaleventjoined` int(11) NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`totalpifcoingained` double NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`totalpifcoinbought` double NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`totalpifcoinwithdraw` double NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`totaldonationdc` double NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`totalfoundationshelped` int(11) NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`userlevel` int(11) NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`userexperience` double NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,
`activation_code` varchar(50) DEFAULT ''
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;
--
-- Dumping data for table `accounts`
--
INSERT INTO `accounts` (`id`, `username`, `password`, `email`, `userbalance`, `totaleventjoined`, `totalpifcoingained`, `totalpifcoinbought`, `totalpifcoinwithdraw`, `totaldonationdc`, `totalfoundationshelped`, `userlevel`, `userexperience`, `activation_code`) VALUES
(30, 'test5', '$2y$10$R09ou9NzOko5TylNrjaqROPjW6OxSlwz6pxa4Wf/f759CfWZIgXwi', 'sjdbnlkhj@gmail.com', 49500, 1, 0, 0, 0, 500, 0, 0, 2500, ''),
(31, 'test6', '$2y$10$uGvI/qf7XODVAdvxu6DZxO3iD.Ekm5U/w6yELlae8PqyridXwCkkC', 'sjdbnlhj@gmail.com', 48500, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1500, 0, 0, 7500, ''),
(32, 'test7', '$2y$10$01o8iWzHaVXZPjhQNyY0v.jfa/9x9DVDWXQ8ZSpt3q0EOdzIOmVs2', 'sjdbhj@gmail.com', 48500, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1500, 0, 0, 7500, ''),
(33, 'test8', '$2y$10$HOip7atG/A7FQoZiog1Bh.vdDO6o6hGAPBY3pjai3tmYtKV.M0GDK', 'jdbhj@gmail.com', 46000, 1, 0, 0, 0, 4000, 0, 0, 20000, ''),
(34, 'test9', '$2y$10$Wb/o03WS7/GBme6va5yye.e16Jp.wv9UXleYTN98L/j.IAhvYJVaS', 'asdsfdgfg@gmail.com', 50000, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, ''),
(35, 'test10', '$2y$10$FuHZhAcKIGpZgo.Dz/PTCeNWTK4senDcipLf3.PHs/UPLc6FSkXb2', 'asdsdgfg@gmail.com', 45000, 1, 0, 0, 0, 5000, 0, 0, 25000, ''),
(36, 'test11', '$2y$10$f5xh35iG2ny093CsYgxB2OjuG9YwEnBtCJQ/j/E/DRkQ4liVt/OCK', 'asdsdfg@gmail.com', 49250, 1, 0, 0, 0, 750, 0, 0, 3750, ''),
(37, 'test12', '$2y$10$ak5Vp5I51iJXt0xJRUiGk.Qaa9eRoreACevikVsRL7EksSKhGTdo.', 'asdsdfg@gmail.com', 49440, 1, 0, 0, 0, 560, 0, 0, 2800, ''),
(38, 'test13', '$2y$10$SDQnSVhKRapPU/cu0WrUdOy1lDn1raTJUGHsra6nwsKJ4/MhMfz.u', 'asdsdfgpttituhfh@gmail.com', 49400, 1, 0, 0, 0, 600, 0, 0, 3000, ''),
(39, 'test14', '$2y$10$Z49.wgSemKvRyNNyXFTpZOZ.2rkUrkGwmH55bYouOCxuDM08s5OW2', 'asdsdfgttituhfh@gmail.com', 49925, 1, 0, 0, 0, 75, 0, 0, 375, ''),
(40, 'test15', '$2y$10$J7ljsmDwiDeNgIyN/5jGTOp31SxuZPFfO2EBxPv9fbELLYhk9hJOq', 'asdsdfttituhfh@gmail.com', 49000, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1000, 0, 0, 5000, ''),
(41, 'test16', '$2y$10$/JAFXYOcpJHVEA.ZjhgvhOMgFs9NBSHQ1Ua/.fHbBX7ss7kwLtck.', 'asdsdttituhfh@gmail.com', 49550, 1, 0, 0, 0, 450, 0, 0, 2250, ''),
(42, 'test17', '$2y$10$1G3Gr6VgWVQwRbqIi80j4OLNmUUK.thu8DEMuMwNXIticRfb/jzNu', 'assdttituhfh@gmail.com', 49670, 1, 0, 0, 0, 330, 0, 0, 1650, ''),
(43, 'test18', '$2y$10$crPKUP56FtCROJxin89fNeEK/f7DwkTngrOqL1ODZgcfDa.NW9DJu', 'asdttituhfh@gmail.com', 49750, 1, 0, 0, 0, 250, 0, 0, 1250, ''),
(44, 'test19', '$2y$10$Ok7xh4/RHqsmnN7GyuRm2ORSnqkJiceL9opG0ap/mU9ctR/SO/s4e', 'asdttitufh@gmail.com', 50000, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, ''),
(45, 'test20', '$2y$10$TQntjeLrDQLafuSsUtVZT.5zv5.9ayNjkW73d.nJujOCAHmG5B0e2', 'asdttiufh@gmail.com', 49650, 1, 0, 0, 0, 350, 0, 0, 1750, ''),
(46, 'test22', '$2y$10$BYDsWi5IqZmgYSoir1x59.qbDptm./VplEtRLsi62E35okIzt6zqG', 'adttiufh@gmail.com', 49925, 1, 0, 0, 0, 75, 0, 0, 375, ''),
(47, 'test23', '$2y$10$Ca4Cxop2eI5RJNcBzoGxWuSj91M6SNiFtHybw/Nx/LdxFAqJYZUHC', 'dttiufh@gmail.com', 49750, 1, 0, 0, 0, 250, 0, 0, 1250, '');
--
-- Indexes for dumped tables
--
--
-- Indexes for table `accounts`
--
ALTER TABLE `accounts`
ADD PRIMARY KEY (`id`);
--
-- AUTO_INCREMENT for dumped tables
--
--
-- AUTO_INCREMENT for table `accounts`
--
ALTER TABLE `accounts`
MODIFY `id` bigint(20) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, AUTO_INCREMENT=48;
COMMIT;
/*!40101 SET CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT=@OLD_CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT */;
/*!40101 SET CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS=@OLD_CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS */;
/*!40101 SET COLLATION_CONNECTION=@OLD_COLLATION_CONNECTION */;
So you want to know all the participation id’s that match the id’s in the user table?
yes in order to get the price the session id from user table must be equal to the participation ids since the participation ids are the id values from the user table
Are we talking about data related to a single id?
Explain it like your talking to a 5 year old.
Like…
“I want to get the price from column x in table x for id number x”
yes each users will get a message depending on this contditional validating of the id as well as their account updated
it is kinda hard for me to explain i started php this month but i really like reading code like a book and understand its meaning if you feel like doing so heres my code.
<?php
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
session_start();
// If the user is not logged in redirect to the login page...
if (!isset($_SESSION['loggedin'])) {
header('Location: index.html');
exit;
}
include 'countdown-timer.php';
include './includes/connect_db2.php';
if ($rem = array_filter($remain)) {
foreach ($rem as $k => $v) {
if ($v > 0) {
$donationclash = true;
}
}
}
else {
$donationclash = false;
}
if ($donationclash == true) {
$donationclashcompleted = false;
echo "<p class='p2'>the total pifcoin collected for thi week</p>";
$stmt = 'SELECT totalpifcoincollected, sum(totalpifcoincollected) as totalpifcoincollected FROM donationclashdetails';
$collected = mysqli_query($con, $stmt);
if (mysqli_num_rows($collected) > 0) {
while ($COLLECTED_ROW = mysqli_fetch_assoc($collected)) {
echo "<div class='rankingtrue'>
<table class='rankingtable'>
<tr>
<td>total collected</td
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='remain2'>" . $COLLECTED_ROW['totalpifcoincollected']. "</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>";
}}
$stmt = "SELECT totalparticipant, sum(totalparticipant) as totalparticipant FROM donationclashdetails";
$num_participant = mysqli_query($con, $stmt);
if (mysqli_num_rows($num_participant) > 0) {
while ($num_row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($num_participant)) {
echo "<div class='participant_num2'><p class='participant_num'>Total number of participants: " . $num_row['totalparticipant'] . '</p></div>';
}}
$stmt = 'SELECT DISTINCT participationid, usernames, donationamount, totaldonated FROM donationclashdetails GROUP BY participationid ORDER BY totaldonated DESC';
$result = mysqli_query($con, $stmt);
if ((mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) && mysqli_num_rows($result) < 300 ) {
while ($result_row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
echo "<div class='rankingtrue'>
<table class='rankingtable'>
<tr>
<td>Id</td><td>username</td><td>last donation</td><td>total donated</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['participationid']. "</td>
<td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['usernames']. "</td>
<td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['donationamount']. "</td>
<td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['totaldonated']. "</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>";
}
}
}
else if ($donationclash == false) {
$donationclashcompleted = true;
}
if ($donationclashcompleted == true) {
$stmt = "SELECT totalparticipant, sum(totalparticipant) as totalparticipant FROM donationclashdetails";
$num_participant = mysqli_query($con, $stmt);
if (mysqli_num_rows($num_participant) > 0) {
while ($num_row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($num_participant)) {
echo "<div class='participe'><p class='participant_num'>Total number of participants: " . $num_row['totalparticipant'] . '</p></div>';
$participant_num = $num_row['totalparticipant'];
}}
if ($participant_num < 10) {
$num_winners3 = 1;
}
else {
$num_winners3 = $participant_num * 10;
$num_winners3 = $num_winners3 / 100;
$num_winners3 = intval($num_winners3);
}
$stmt = 'SELECT totalpifcoincollected, sum(totalpifcoincollected) as totalpifcoincollected FROM donationclashdetails';
$collected = mysqli_query($con, $stmt);
if (mysqli_num_rows($collected) > 0) {
while ($COLLECTED_ROW = mysqli_fetch_assoc($collected)) {
echo "<div class='rankingtrue'>
<table class='rankingtable'>
<tr>
<td>total Pifcoin collected</td
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='remain2'>" . $COLLECTED_ROW['totalpifcoincollected']. "</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div><br>";
$winners_amount = intval($COLLECTED_ROW['totalpifcoincollected']);
}}
$stmt = 'SELECT DISTINCT participationid, usernames, totaldonated FROM donationclashdetails GROUP BY participationid ORDER BY totaldonated DESC';
$WINNERS_ = mysqli_query($con, $stmt);
if (mysqli_num_rows($WINNERS_) > 0 ) {
while ($WINNERS_ROW = mysqli_fetch_assoc($WINNERS_)) {
echo "<div class='rankingtrue'>
<table class='rankingtable'>
<tr>
<td>Id</td><td>username</td><td>total donated</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='remain2'>" . $WINNERS_ROW['participationid']. "</td>
<td class='remain2'>". $WINNERS_ROW['usernames']. "</td>
<td class='remain2'>". $WINNERS_ROW['totaldonated']. "</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>";
$WINNERSID[] = $WINNERS_ROW['participationid'];
}
}
$stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT funds_collected, foundation_funds FROM foundationsfunds");
$stmt->execute();
$stmt->bind_result($funds_collected, $foundations_funds);
$stmt->fetch();
$stmt->close();
$prizeamount = $winners_amount;
$prizeamount = $prizeamount * 65;
$prizeamount = $prizeamount / 100;
$remaining_funds = $winners_amount * 35;
$remaining_funds = $remaining_funds / 100;
$foundations_funds = $foundations_funds + $remaining_funds;
if ($funds_collected == false) {
$stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE foundationsfunds SET funds_collected = ?, foundation_funds = ?");
$stmt->bind_param('di', $funds_collected , $foundations_funds);
$stmt->execute();
$funds_collected = true;
}
$WINNERSAMOUNT = $prizeamount / intval($num_winners3);
$stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT prizepaid FROM donationclashdetails WHERE participationid = ?");
$stmt->bind_param('i', $_SESSION['id']);
$stmt->execute();
$stmt->bind_result($prizepaid);
$stmt->fetch();
$stmt->close();
$winners1[] = array_slice($WINNERSID, 0, $num_winners3);
if ($wins[] = array_filter($winners1)) {
foreach ($wins as $k => $v) {
if (in_array(intval($_SESSION['id']), $wins) && $prizepaid == false) {
$stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT userbalance, totalpifcoingained, userlevel, userexperience FROM accounts WHERE id = ?");
$stmt->bind_param('i', $_SESSION['id']);
$stmt->execute();
$stmt->bind_result($userbalance, $totalpifcoingained, $userlevel, $userexperience);
$stmt->fetch();
$stmt->close();
$userxp = 2500;
$userexperience = $userexperience + $userxp;
if ($userexperience >= 50000) {
$userlevel++;
$userexperience = $userexperience - 50000;
$userbalance = $userbalance + 100;
}
$userbalance = $userbalance + $WINNERSAMOUNT;
$totalpifcoingained = $totalpifcoingained + $WINNERSAMOUNT;
$stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE accounts SET userbalance = ?, totalpifcoingained = ?, userlevel = ?, userexperience = ? WHERE id = ?");
$stmt->bind_param('ddidi',$userbalance, $totalpifcoingained, $userlevel, $userexperience, $_SESSION['id']);
$stmt->execute();
echo "<p class='congrats'>congratulation to all the winners of this week the top 10% of this week each gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT . " pifcoin, thank you for taking part in the donation wheel. i hope you enjoyed
paying it forward as much as i did. have an amazing time and get ready for next round. hihihi</p><br>";
$prizepaid = true;
$stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE donationclashdetails SET prizepaid = ? WHERE participationid = ?");
$stmt->bind_param('ii',$prizepaid, $_SESSION['id']);
$stmt->execute();
exit;
}
elseif (!in_array(intval($_SESSION['id']), $wins)) {
echo "<p class='psorry'>sorry better chance next round, for this week there is " . $num_winners3 . " winners, each have gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT .' pifcoin</p>';
exit;
}
else if (in_array(intval($_SESSION['id']), $wins) && $prizepaid == true) {
echo "<p class='already_claimed'>for this week you have gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT .'</p>';
exit;
}}}}
?>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="donation-clash.css" type="text/css">
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
so for the part that is my issue, it starts at the $WINNERSID array definning after pulling the rows from the database using a loop to store them in the array. after that this is where i use the slice_array function to select only the rows who will be the winners for finally comparing the session id with this array of winners ids for some reason i cant get the values from the winners array to be compared with the session id