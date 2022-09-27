Issue comparing $_SESSION['id'] against the values of an array

it is kinda hard for me to explain i started php this month but i really like reading code like a book and understand its meaning if you feel like doing so heres my code.

<?php error_reporting(E_ALL); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); session_start(); // If the user is not logged in redirect to the login page... if (!isset($_SESSION['loggedin'])) { header('Location: index.html'); exit; } include 'countdown-timer.php'; include './includes/connect_db2.php'; if ($rem = array_filter($remain)) { foreach ($rem as $k => $v) { if ($v > 0) { $donationclash = true; } } } else { $donationclash = false; } if ($donationclash == true) { $donationclashcompleted = false; echo "<p class='p2'>the total pifcoin collected for thi week</p>"; $stmt = 'SELECT totalpifcoincollected, sum(totalpifcoincollected) as totalpifcoincollected FROM donationclashdetails'; $collected = mysqli_query($con, $stmt); if (mysqli_num_rows($collected) > 0) { while ($COLLECTED_ROW = mysqli_fetch_assoc($collected)) { echo "<div class='rankingtrue'> <table class='rankingtable'> <tr> <td>total collected</td </tr> <tr> <td class='remain2'>" . $COLLECTED_ROW['totalpifcoincollected']. "</td> </tr> </table> </div>"; }} $stmt = "SELECT totalparticipant, sum(totalparticipant) as totalparticipant FROM donationclashdetails"; $num_participant = mysqli_query($con, $stmt); if (mysqli_num_rows($num_participant) > 0) { while ($num_row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($num_participant)) { echo "<div class='participant_num2'><p class='participant_num'>Total number of participants: " . $num_row['totalparticipant'] . '</p></div>'; }} $stmt = 'SELECT DISTINCT participationid, usernames, donationamount, totaldonated FROM donationclashdetails GROUP BY participationid ORDER BY totaldonated DESC'; $result = mysqli_query($con, $stmt); if ((mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) && mysqli_num_rows($result) < 300 ) { while ($result_row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { echo "<div class='rankingtrue'> <table class='rankingtable'> <tr> <td>Id</td><td>username</td><td>last donation</td><td>total donated</td> </tr> <tr> <td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['participationid']. "</td> <td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['usernames']. "</td> <td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['donationamount']. "</td> <td class='remain2'>" . $result_row['totaldonated']. "</td> </tr> </table> </div>"; } } } else if ($donationclash == false) { $donationclashcompleted = true; } if ($donationclashcompleted == true) { $stmt = "SELECT totalparticipant, sum(totalparticipant) as totalparticipant FROM donationclashdetails"; $num_participant = mysqli_query($con, $stmt); if (mysqli_num_rows($num_participant) > 0) { while ($num_row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($num_participant)) { echo "<div class='participe'><p class='participant_num'>Total number of participants: " . $num_row['totalparticipant'] . '</p></div>'; $participant_num = $num_row['totalparticipant']; }} if ($participant_num < 10) { $num_winners3 = 1; } else { $num_winners3 = $participant_num * 10; $num_winners3 = $num_winners3 / 100; $num_winners3 = intval($num_winners3); } $stmt = 'SELECT totalpifcoincollected, sum(totalpifcoincollected) as totalpifcoincollected FROM donationclashdetails'; $collected = mysqli_query($con, $stmt); if (mysqli_num_rows($collected) > 0) { while ($COLLECTED_ROW = mysqli_fetch_assoc($collected)) { echo "<div class='rankingtrue'> <table class='rankingtable'> <tr> <td>total Pifcoin collected</td </tr> <tr> <td class='remain2'>" . $COLLECTED_ROW['totalpifcoincollected']. "</td> </tr> </table> </div><br>"; $winners_amount = intval($COLLECTED_ROW['totalpifcoincollected']); }} $stmt = 'SELECT DISTINCT participationid, usernames, totaldonated FROM donationclashdetails GROUP BY participationid ORDER BY totaldonated DESC'; $WINNERS_ = mysqli_query($con, $stmt); if (mysqli_num_rows($WINNERS_) > 0 ) { while ($WINNERS_ROW = mysqli_fetch_assoc($WINNERS_)) { echo "<div class='rankingtrue'> <table class='rankingtable'> <tr> <td>Id</td><td>username</td><td>total donated</td> </tr> <tr> <td class='remain2'>" . $WINNERS_ROW['participationid']. "</td> <td class='remain2'>". $WINNERS_ROW['usernames']. "</td> <td class='remain2'>". $WINNERS_ROW['totaldonated']. "</td> </tr> </table> </div>"; $WINNERSID[] = $WINNERS_ROW['participationid']; } } $stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT funds_collected, foundation_funds FROM foundationsfunds"); $stmt->execute(); $stmt->bind_result($funds_collected, $foundations_funds); $stmt->fetch(); $stmt->close(); $prizeamount = $winners_amount; $prizeamount = $prizeamount * 65; $prizeamount = $prizeamount / 100; $remaining_funds = $winners_amount * 35; $remaining_funds = $remaining_funds / 100; $foundations_funds = $foundations_funds + $remaining_funds; if ($funds_collected == false) { $stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE foundationsfunds SET funds_collected = ?, foundation_funds = ?"); $stmt->bind_param('di', $funds_collected , $foundations_funds); $stmt->execute(); $funds_collected = true; } $WINNERSAMOUNT = $prizeamount / intval($num_winners3); $stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT prizepaid FROM donationclashdetails WHERE participationid = ?"); $stmt->bind_param('i', $_SESSION['id']); $stmt->execute(); $stmt->bind_result($prizepaid); $stmt->fetch(); $stmt->close(); $winners1[] = array_slice($WINNERSID, 0, $num_winners3); if ($wins[] = array_filter($winners1)) { foreach ($wins as $k => $v) { if (in_array(intval($_SESSION['id']), $wins) && $prizepaid == false) { $stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT userbalance, totalpifcoingained, userlevel, userexperience FROM accounts WHERE id = ?"); $stmt->bind_param('i', $_SESSION['id']); $stmt->execute(); $stmt->bind_result($userbalance, $totalpifcoingained, $userlevel, $userexperience); $stmt->fetch(); $stmt->close(); $userxp = 2500; $userexperience = $userexperience + $userxp; if ($userexperience >= 50000) { $userlevel++; $userexperience = $userexperience - 50000; $userbalance = $userbalance + 100; } $userbalance = $userbalance + $WINNERSAMOUNT; $totalpifcoingained = $totalpifcoingained + $WINNERSAMOUNT; $stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE accounts SET userbalance = ?, totalpifcoingained = ?, userlevel = ?, userexperience = ? WHERE id = ?"); $stmt->bind_param('ddidi',$userbalance, $totalpifcoingained, $userlevel, $userexperience, $_SESSION['id']); $stmt->execute(); echo "<p class='congrats'>congratulation to all the winners of this week the top 10% of this week each gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT . " pifcoin, thank you for taking part in the donation wheel. i hope you enjoyed paying it forward as much as i did. have an amazing time and get ready for next round. hihihi</p><br>"; $prizepaid = true; $stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE donationclashdetails SET prizepaid = ? WHERE participationid = ?"); $stmt->bind_param('ii',$prizepaid, $_SESSION['id']); $stmt->execute(); exit; } elseif (!in_array(intval($_SESSION['id']), $wins)) { echo "<p class='psorry'>sorry better chance next round, for this week there is " . $num_winners3 . " winners, each have gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT .' pifcoin</p>'; exit; } else if (in_array(intval($_SESSION['id']), $wins) && $prizepaid == true) { echo "<p class='already_claimed'>for this week you have gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT .'</p>'; exit; }}}} ?> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="donation-clash.css" type="text/css"> </head> <body> </body> </html>