Issue comparing $_SESSION['id'] against the values of an array

#1

so i am at the last step of my script and it is working at 98% and just at the end i cant seem to be able to compare sessionid with the array populated with the winners sliced from the array where all the participants are listed.

`$winners = array_slice($WINNERSID, 0, $num_winners3);
var_dump($winners);
if (isset($winners) && intval($_SESSION[‘id’]) == array_values($winners) && $prizepaid == false) {
}
elseif (isset($winners) && intval($_SESSION[‘id’]) != array_values($winners)) {

exit;

}
else if (isset($winners) && intval($_SESSION[‘id’]) == $winners && $prizepaid == true) {
echo "

for this week you have gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT .‘

’;
exit;
}}
?>`

so i tried almost all the array functions and nothing seems to be working or i am taking this the wrong way. i have tried flip array with also using if array_key_exists() but it didnt do neither the isset() is working if in_array doesnt work i might have to try the array_filter() but iam not quite sure about how to handle it. any help would e extremely appreciated. -

#2

A sample of your data and the expected result would be helpful.

#3

long story short my winners array is supposed to return 2 rows of ids that was pulled using a mysqli query then this array have a string but i dont think i am using this string because when i try array_flip function it is returning an error saying that the array isnt defined because the key of the index is like not seen as a string so it refuses to flip.
the data in the array look like this
array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> string(2) “24” [1]=> string(2) “25” } }