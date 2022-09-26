Issue comparing $_SESSION['id'] against the values of an array

so i am at the last step of my script and it is working at 98% and just at the end i cant seem to be able to compare sessionid with the array populated with the winners sliced from the array where all the participants are listed.
`$winners = array_slice($WINNERSID, 0, $num_winners3);
var_dump($winners);
if (isset($winners) && intval($_SESSION[‘id’]) == array_values($winners) && $prizepaid == false) {
}
elseif (isset($winners) && intval($_SESSION[‘id’]) != array_values($winners)) {
exit;
}
else if (isset($winners) && intval($_SESSION[‘id’]) == $winners && $prizepaid == true) {
echo "
for this week you have gained: " . $WINNERSAMOUNT .‘’;
exit;
}}
?>`
so i tried almost all the array functions and nothing seems to be working or i am taking this the wrong way. i have tried flip array with also using if array_key_exists() but it didnt do neither the isset() is working if in_array doesnt work i might have to try the array_filter() but iam not quite sure about how to handle it. any help would e extremely appreciated. -